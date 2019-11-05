NNPN Announces Its 92nd Rolling World Premiere A XMAS CUENTO REMIX

National New Play Network, the country's alliance of nonprofit theaters that collaborate in innovative ways to develop, produce, and extend the life of new plays, announces its 92nd Rolling World Premiere (RWP): A Xmas Cuento Remix by Maya Malan-Gonzalez. The Roll will begin in Portland, OR at Milagro (November 29 - December 22, 2019), then run in Cleveland at Cleveland Public Theatre with Teatro Público de Cleveland (December 5 - 21) and Berwyn, IL at 16th Street Theater (November 29 - December 29, 2019).



NNPN Rolling World Premiere (RWP) models a process for developing and producing new plays that results in stronger work overall and the momentum needed for a play to join the repertoire of frequently produced new American works. Each Rolling World Premiere connects three or more NNPN Member Theaters that choose to mount the same new play within a 12-month period, allowing the playwright to develop the work with a new creative team in each theater's community. To date, NNPN has championed RWPs with over one million dollars in financial support. Alumni plays have received hundreds of subsequent productions, recognition in markets across the world, been nominated for the Pulitzer Prize, won Steinberg/ATCA, Stavis, PEN and Blackburn awards, and been adapted into feature films.

Anita Chapa has lost her job on Christmas Eve and with her family about to lose their house she must seek out help from her estranged Tia Dolores. Dolores Avara, with the help of some opinionated carolers, must learn to forgive her sister, set her pride aside, and remember the importance of family and traditions. This tale touches on class, the displacement of low-income families and good old-fashioned Christmas tamales. A modern Latina adaptation of A Christmas Carol with remixed Spanish and English Christmas songs. Composition and arrangements by Emiliano Valdez & Daniel Valdez.







