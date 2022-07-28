Museum Of The Bible Will Screen Award-Winning Film 'Far East Deep South'

Museum of the Bible will host a screening of "Far East Deep South" on Saturday, August 6 at 1:30 p.m. EDT in the museum's World Stage Theater.

The award-winning film tells the story of a Chinese American family's remarkable journey to the Mississippi Delta in search of their roots. The screening is free with the purchase of a general admission ticket and a special code-FEDS22-can be used when purchasing tickets for a 25% discount.

The screening, held in partnership with the National Association of Evangelicals (NEA), will be followed by a live discussion with filmmakers Larissa Lam and Baldwin Chiu and Museum of the Bible Chief Curatorial Officer Jeff Kloha. The panel will be moderated by NEA President Walter Kim.

A 1930s Chinese Bible from Mississippi featured in the film will also be debuted at the event. On loan from the Mississippi Delta Chinese Heritage Museum and Delta State University in Cleveland, MS, the Bible will be on display for 6 months along with other artifacts from that era that appear in the film.

Far East Deep South follows Charles Chiu and his family including his son, producer Baldwin Chiu, and daughter-in-law, director Larissa Lam, as they travel from California to Mississippi to find answers about Charles' father, K.C. Lou. The family's emotional journey to a place they've never seen leads to miraculous revelations and a crash course on the surprising history of Chinese immigrants in the segregated South. Through encounters with local residents who remember K.C., the family's trip becomes a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for discovery and healing. The family also learns about the symbiotic relationship between the Southern Black and Chinese communities during the Jim Crow era.

Far East Deep South was previously broadcast nationally on the World Channel/PBS series, "America ReFramed" and has garnered numerous awards including most recently, a 2022 Telly Award. For more information about the film, visit FarEastDeepSouth.com.

