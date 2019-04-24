Monumental Theatre Company's Flip Flop Cabaret Returns For Fifth Year

Monumental Theatre Company will present its fifth annual Flip Flop cabaret on June 1, 2019, at Pitchers Bar in D.C. Directed by Co-Artistic Directors Jimmy Mavrikes and Michael Windsor, the cabaret-style show will feature local theatre talent performing select songs in miscast roles.

As a celebration of inclusion and diversity, Flip Flop encourages performers and audience members of all backgrounds and identities to participate while enjoying the performances. "For the past four years, Flip Flop has been one of our favorite shows to put on," said Co-Artistic Director Jimmy Mavrikes, "It embodies the spirit of the LGBTQ community while being a fun time for anyone who wants to have a drink and unwind in a welcoming environment."

For the first time this year, Flip Flop will take place at Pitchers Bar in Adams Morgan. "We're excited to invite our performers and audiences to a new space," said Co-Artistic Director Michael Windsor, "D.C.'s theatre community continues to grow and Flip Flop gives us the perfect opportunity to showcase talent plucked from local stages."

Catch Flip Flop at 7:30 pm on June 1, 2019, at Pitchers Bar DC-located at 2317 18th Street NW in Washington D.C. Tickets will be available for purchase online at http://www.monumentaltheatre.org/.

Monumental Theatre Company was recently nominated for nine Helen Hayes Awards for their 2018 season. In addition to Flip Flop, the 2019 season will continue in July with the smash hit musical Be More Chill.





