KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners!

Megan Hilty to Headline BrightFocus Foundation 50th Anniversary Gala & Awards Ceremony

The event will honor four researchers and advocates for their work toward ending Alzheimer’s disease, macular degeneration, and glaucoma.

By: Jun. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Review: HADESTOWN at National Theatre Photo 3 Review: HADESTOWN at National Theatre
Kesha Drops 'GAG ORDER' Tour Dates Photo 4 Kesha Drops 'GAG ORDER' Tour Dates

Megan Hilty to Headline BrightFocus Foundation 50th Anniversary Gala & Awards Ceremony

Megan Hilty, who played Ivy Lynn in the NBC musical drama "Smash," will headline the 50th- anniversary gala and awards ceremony of BrightFocus Foundation on June 14 at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian in Washington D.C.

The event will honor four researchers and advocates for their work toward ending Alzheimer’s disease, macular degeneration, and glaucoma:  


Gerard D. Schellenberg, PhD, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine 
Mae Gordon, PhD, Washington University in St. Louis 
Michael Kass, MD, Washington University in St. Louis 
Debra Tann, EdD, CEO, Reminiscent, and dementia advocate 

The evening will also feature short presentations by BrightFocus-funded scientists on their innovative research ranging from using a first-of-its-kind driving test to predict early Alzheimer’s and understanding the opposing effects of APOE4 on Alzheimer’s and glaucoma to advancing regenerative medicine to restore vision loss from glaucoma and other optic neuropathies and exploring the role of inflammation and metabolism in age-related macular degeneration.

BrightFocus Foundation

funds early-stage, investigator-initiated scientific research worldwide to defeat Alzheimer’s disease, macular degeneration, and glaucoma, and has awarded nearly $300 million in research funding across more than 6,000 scientists in 25 countries. Learn more at www.brightfocus.org.  
 



RELATED STORIES - Washington, DC

1
KLECKSOGRAPHY Will Be Performed at Connecticut Ave Overlook This Week Photo
KLECKSOGRAPHY Will Be Performed at Connecticut Ave Overlook This Week

Rorschach will disrupt lunches and surprise strangers with an afternoon of KLECKSOGRAPHY*, three original short plays inspired by and performed around HYBYCOZO's sculpture “The Golden Spike.” KLECKSOGRAPHY @ Connecticut Ave Overlook that will be produced in conjunction with the Golden Triangle Neighborhood BID and Pipkin Creative.

2
Review: THE ENIGMATIST at The Kennedy Center Photo
Review: THE ENIGMATIST at The Kennedy Center

Puzzles and patterns, stories and magic are artfully woven together by David Kwong in The Enigmatist at the Kennedy Center. The immersive experience is a little bit theatre, a little bit magic show, with some codebreaking, word games and storytelling thrown in for fun. Who knew that constructing a crossword puzzle together could be so fun?

3
Review: NEW YORK BALLET: VISIONARY VOICES at the Kennedy Center Photo
Review: NEW YORK BALLET: VISIONARY VOICES at the Kennedy Center

Read BroadwayWorld's review for NEW YORK BALLET: VISIONARY VOICES at the Kennedy Center.

4
McLean Community Players Presents Green Days AMERICAN IDIOT Photo
McLean Community Players Presents 'Green Day's AMERICAN IDIOT

McLean Community Players' production of the Tony Award-winning hit musical Green Day's American Idiot, based on the Grammy Award-winning album, opens Friday July 21, 2023, and runs weekends through July 30.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Tom Stoppard and Sonia Friedman Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Play' Video Video: Tom Stoppard and Sonia Friedman Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Play'
Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Revival of a Musical' Video
Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Revival of a Musical'
Watch the WAITRESS Live Capture Teaser Trailer Video
Watch the WAITRESS Live Capture Teaser Trailer
Charlie Rosen & Bryan Carter Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Orchestrations' Video
Charlie Rosen & Bryan Carter Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Orchestrations'
View all Videos

Washington, DC SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Horse and His Boy
World Stage Theater (6/23-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Shear Madness
Kennedy Center (10/04-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Victorian Lyric Opera Company presents "The Sorcerer"
F. Scott Fitzgerald Theatre (8/31-9/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Nacirema Society ...
The Little Theatre of Alexandria (6/03-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Victorian Lyric Opera Company presents “H.M.S. Pinafore”
F. Scott Fitzgerald Theatre (6/09-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Planets in HD | NSO
Wolf Trap (7/07-7/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cyrano de Bergerac
Synetic Theater (7/14-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Oliver
Prince William Little Theatre (7/14-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Exclusion
Arena Stage (5/05-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Exclusion
Kreeger Theater (5/05-6/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You