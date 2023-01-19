Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

March and April 2023 Events Announced at The Hylton Performing Arts Center

The highly-anticipated Hylton Performing Arts Center 13th Anniversary Gala will be held on April 28, 2023.

Jan. 19, 2023  
March and April 2023 Events Announced at The Hylton Performing Arts Center

The Hylton Performing Arts Center continues its 2022-2023 season this March and April 2023 with performances as part of Hylton Presents, Hylton Family Series, Matinee Idylls Series, the American Roots Series, and Mason Arts at the Hylton Center, plus performances by Hylton Center Arts Partners and a lineup of workshops as part of the Veterans and the Arts Initiative. The highly-anticipated Hylton Performing Arts Center 13th Anniversary Gala will be held on April 28, 2023, honoring Carlos Castro and the Jacquemin Family Foundation.

Download high-resolution performance images: Hylton Center Press Gallery.
For press inquiries, multimedia assistance, and ticket requests, email kfranko@gmu.edu.

Spring at the Hylton Center features New York's brightest, emerging jazz talent, Jazz at Lincoln Center Presents: Songs We Love on March 5, followed by traditional Irish music icons Dervish on March 19. Next, audience-favorite Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel returns with Chopin and Grieg - A Musical Friendship on April 23, highlighting Chopin's stirring Polonaises and dreamy Nocturnes to Grieg's enchanting and humorous Lyric Pieces.

The Hylton Family Series returns with the record-breaking New York success Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation on April 16. Featuring the Sherman Brothers' classic GRAMMY Award-winning music with further songs by A.A. Milne, this beautiful adaptation is told with stunning life-sized puppetry through the eyes of the characters we all know and love in a new story from the Hundred Acre Wood.

Matinee Idylls resumes with a lunch option prepared by outstanding local caterer BluSage Catering, followed by a one-hour concert and coffee and dessert reception with the artists. Steelpanist Victor Provost, a George Mason University adjunct professor in the Dewberry School of Music, presents a repertoire of dazzling music with "Steelpan Rhythms and Melodies" on March 1. The following month, harpist Michelle Lundy and violinist Leo Sushansky present a diverse program of duets spanning a wide array of musical genres on April 12. The Hylton Center is pleased to continue its American Roots Series with the all-female contemporary folk ensemble Wicked Sycamore on April 29.

The Hylton Performing Arts Center hosts the 13th Anniversary Gala on April 28. Providing critical funding to support the Hylton Center's many performances, arts education programs, and outreach initiatives, the Gala invites its patrons to an elegant reception, dinner on the Merchant Hall stage, and more. This year's event honors Carlos Castro and the Jacquemin Family Foundation.

Tickets are available for purchase at the Hylton Center Ticket Office (open Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.), by calling 703-993-7759, or through the Hylton Center website (HyltonCenter.org).

A full schedule of performances and events for March and April 2023 at the Hylton Center is below. Unless otherwise noted, these performances take place in the Hylton Center's Merchant Hall, located at 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas, Virginia.


The most up-to-date details for how to plan your visit when attending performances at the Hylton Center are available on the Hylton Center website.

All performances and artists are subject to change. For the most up-to-date information, please visit HyltonCenter.org.




Review: CATS at National Theatre Photo
Review: CATS at National Theatre
So, should you attend the Jellicle Ball? Absolutely. Cats is one of those musicals that will stay with you, whether you see it for the first time or twentieth time. think of CATS at National Theatre?
Photos: First Look at Firehouse Theatres GHOST QUARTET Photo
Photos: First Look at Firehouse Theatre's GHOST QUARTET
Firehouse Theatre has released production photos from their upcoming Mid Altantic premiere of Dave Malloy's GHOST QUARTET. The limited run of 10 performances begins at Firehouse on Thursday January 19 and closes on Saturday February 4, 2023. Check out the photos here!
Jason Graae and David Turner Will Lead MAX AND WILLYS LAST LAUGH Reading at Mosaic Theater Photo
Jason Graae and David Turner Will Lead MAX AND WILLY'S LAST LAUGH Reading at Mosaic Theater's Catalyst New Play Festival
Co-authored by Conor Duffy and Jake Broder, Max & Willy’s Last Laugh is based on the true story of entertainers Max Ehrlich and Willy Rosen, who for 18 months performed the funniest cabaret in Europe to ensure their safety at the Westerbork Transit Camp during World War II.
Legendary Film Composer Anirudh Announces U.S. Tour Dates Photo
Legendary Film Composer Anirudh Announces U.S. Tour Dates
The ”Once Upon A Time” Tour presented by Shri Balaji Entertainment, and powered by Kash Patel Productions, features the North American debut of Anirudh Ravichander, the fastest rising film composer in the World.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at Firehouse Theatre's GHOST QUARTETPhotos: First Look at Firehouse Theatre's GHOST QUARTET
January 18, 2023

Firehouse Theatre has released production photos from their upcoming Mid Altantic premiere of Dave Malloy's GHOST QUARTET. The limited run of 10 performances begins at Firehouse on Thursday January 19 and closes on Saturday February 4, 2023. Check out the photos here!
Jason Graae and David Turner Will Lead MAX AND WILLY'S LAST LAUGH Reading at Mosaic Theater's Catalyst New Play FestivalJason Graae and David Turner Will Lead MAX AND WILLY'S LAST LAUGH Reading at Mosaic Theater's Catalyst New Play Festival
January 18, 2023

Co-authored by Conor Duffy and Jake Broder, Max & Willy’s Last Laugh is based on the true story of entertainers Max Ehrlich and Willy Rosen, who for 18 months performed the funniest cabaret in Europe to ensure their safety at the Westerbork Transit Camp during World War II.
Legendary Film Composer Anirudh Announces U.S. Tour DatesLegendary Film Composer Anirudh Announces U.S. Tour Dates
January 18, 2023

The ”Once Upon A Time” Tour presented by Shri Balaji Entertainment, and powered by Kash Patel Productions, features the North American debut of Anirudh Ravichander, the fastest rising film composer in the World.
Keegan's Boiler Room Series Announces 2023 Artist OpportunitiesKeegan's Boiler Room Series Announces 2023 Artist Opportunities
January 17, 2023

The Keegan Theatre's Boiler Room Series has announced numerous opportunities for actors, stage managers, and videographers for this spring's Boiler Room Series, a new works-focused initiative working to support and promote theater-makers who are driving theater in DC and beyond to new and unexpected places. 
4615 to Present Repertory Premiere of PAPER BACKS and LIFE JACKET Next Month4615 to Present Repertory Premiere of PAPER BACKS and LIFE JACKET Next Month
January 15, 2023

The two plays will be performed back to back in a single evening, creating both exciting contrasts and intriguing synergy. While Willis' paper backs takes place in a shared apartment, Svich's Life Jacket is set on the ocean, The two are united, however, by an exploration of the relationship between their respective characters, and also their relationship to the world they occupy.
share