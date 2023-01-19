March and April 2023 Events Announced at The Hylton Performing Arts Center

The Hylton Performing Arts Center continues its 2022-2023 season this March and April 2023 with performances as part of Hylton Presents, Hylton Family Series, Matinee Idylls Series, the American Roots Series, and Mason Arts at the Hylton Center, plus performances by Hylton Center Arts Partners and a lineup of workshops as part of the Veterans and the Arts Initiative. The highly-anticipated Hylton Performing Arts Center 13th Anniversary Gala will be held on April 28, 2023, honoring Carlos Castro and the Jacquemin Family Foundation.

Spring at the Hylton Center features New York's brightest, emerging jazz talent, Jazz at Lincoln Center Presents: Songs We Love on March 5, followed by traditional Irish music icons Dervish on March 19. Next, audience-favorite Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel returns with Chopin and Grieg - A Musical Friendship on April 23, highlighting Chopin's stirring Polonaises and dreamy Nocturnes to Grieg's enchanting and humorous Lyric Pieces.

The Hylton Family Series returns with the record-breaking New York success Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation on April 16. Featuring the Sherman Brothers' classic GRAMMY Award-winning music with further songs by A.A. Milne, this beautiful adaptation is told with stunning life-sized puppetry through the eyes of the characters we all know and love in a new story from the Hundred Acre Wood.

Matinee Idylls resumes with a lunch option prepared by outstanding local caterer BluSage Catering, followed by a one-hour concert and coffee and dessert reception with the artists. Steelpanist Victor Provost, a George Mason University adjunct professor in the Dewberry School of Music, presents a repertoire of dazzling music with "Steelpan Rhythms and Melodies" on March 1. The following month, harpist Michelle Lundy and violinist Leo Sushansky present a diverse program of duets spanning a wide array of musical genres on April 12. The Hylton Center is pleased to continue its American Roots Series with the all-female contemporary folk ensemble Wicked Sycamore on April 29.

The Hylton Performing Arts Center hosts the 13th Anniversary Gala on April 28. Providing critical funding to support the Hylton Center's many performances, arts education programs, and outreach initiatives, the Gala invites its patrons to an elegant reception, dinner on the Merchant Hall stage, and more. This year's event honors Carlos Castro and the Jacquemin Family Foundation.

