MONTGOMERY Comes to Monumental Theatre Company

The new musical, Montgomery, with book, music, and lyrics by Britt Bonney will play for one performance at the Kennedy Center Page to Stage Festival. Monumental Theatre Company presented a workshop of the first act in 2018 at the 17th Annual Festival. The full length musical will be performed at this year's Festival on Saturday, August 31st at 10:30am.

Montgomery is directed by Kevin McAllister and music directed by Cedric D. Lyles. "We are thrilled to have such a talented team bringing Britt Bonney's musical to life," said Co- Artistic Director Jimmy Mavrikes. "Claudette's story is not as well known as other Civil Rights Movement stories, but was the catalyst to a series of events that lead to the Supreme Court decision to end segregation on buses in Alabama. Kevin and Cedric are the perfect team to bring this piece of history to the forefront of people's minds," said Managing Director, Beth Amann.

Montgomery tells the real life story of Claudette Colvin, Rosa Parks, Fred Gray, and the Civil Rights Movement in Montgomery, Alabama. Claudette, a dark-skinned 15-year-old girl, was arrested in 1955 for refusing to give up her seat to a white woman on a bus in Montgomery, Alabama. "There was so much more happening in Montgomery than we are taught in school. The musical elevates the stories of these crucial individuals who did the messy, hard work of fighting for justice-even if it never ended exactly as they dreamed it would," said Co-Artistic Director Michael Windsor.

The cast features Halo Wheeler as Claudette Colvin as well as Kelli Blackwell, Tomi Nelson, Shayla Lowe, Alex De Bard, Ian Anthony Coleman, Ricardo Blagrove, Brent Stone, Brice Guerriere, Megan Bunn, and Ashley K. Nicholas.

Montgomery will be performed August 31st at 10:30am, at the at the Terrace Theatre at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts- located at 2700 F St NW, Washington, DC 20566. Tickets are free to the public.





