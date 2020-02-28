Lineup Announced For March and April 2020 At The Center For The Arts At George Mason University

The Center for the Arts at George Mason University continues the 2019/20 Great Performances at Mason season this March and April with returning classical music and ballet favorites, a tribute to Broadway showtunes, diverse global music experiences, in addition to signature events from Mason's College of Visual and Performing Arts.



The month of March begins with two performances by the Parent Choice Award-winning family-music ensemble Hot Peas 'N Butter on March 1. Their fun, global music celebration-as part of the Center's popular Family Series-will have you and your whole family on your feet dancing.



Love and romance fill the Center for the Arts starting with Love Songs, performed by celebrated a cappella ensemble The King's Singers on March 6, featuring romantic music spanning 500 years, followed by the iconic love stories of Romeo and Juliet/Carmen on March 7, and Cinderella on March 8, both performed by the Russian National Ballet.



March closes with rich talent from across the globe, including Grammy Award-winning Irish legends The Chieftains, featuring special guests including, retired NASA Astronaut and flute player Cady Coleman, the Mason University Singers, the O'Neill James School of Irish Dance, and the Northern Virginia Firefighters' Emerald Society Pipe Band, to mark the final stop on The Chieftains Irish Goodbye Tour on March 19. March wraps up with a showcase of Mexico's rich cultural gifts of dance, music, and folklore by Ballet Folclórico Nacional de México de Silvia Lozano on March 21.



April begins with Northern Virginia's own pops and jazz ensemble the American Festival Pops Orchestra playing a tribute to The Great White Way in an evening of iconic hits and show tunes led by Maestro Anthony Maiello with Broadway veteran Lisa Vroman on April 4. The following Saturday, Grammy Award-winning composer and conductor Maria Schneider leads the Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra in a night of cool, expressive jazz.



The final Mason Artist-in-Residence of the 19/20 season, Schneider will spend time with jazz students from the School of Music and conduct them in a piece during the Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra concert. She will also participate in an event co-sponsored by Mason's Arts Management Program and the Center for the Protection of Intellectual Property moderated by Sandra Aistars from the Antonin Scalia School of Law. The conversation, which is free and open to thei public, will focus on her music advocacy background, specifically surrounding music copyright and intellectual property. The event is April 9 at 4:45 p.m. in Mason's School of Law Hazel Hall in room 120 (on the Arlington Campus); reception in Atrium to follow.



To close out the 2019-2020 Great Performances at Mason season, Jeffrey Siegel returns with his final concert Close Encounters of a Musical Kind, bringing to life the music of the "three great Bs:" Bach, Beethoven, and Brahms on April 19.



As a thank you for supporting the success of the Center for the Arts for three decades, the public is invited to a celebratory Open House and preview of the 30th Anniversary season Sunday, April 26 from 1 to 4 p.m. The festive afternoon will feature programming sneak peeks, local artists, family-friendly children's activities, and behind-the-scenes opportunities and surprises.



Unless otherwise noted, performances will take place at the Center for the Arts located at 4373 Mason Pond Drive in Fairfax, VA. Tickets are available for purchase in person at the Center for the Arts Ticket Office (open Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.), by calling 703-993-2787, or through the Center for the Arts' website.





