Kwame Alexander's ACOUSTIC ROOSTER Hits The Stage At The Kennedy Center This Month

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts announces the full cast and creative team for Acoustic Rooster's Barnyard Boogie: Starring Indigo Blume, a Kennedy Center-commissioned world premiere that inspired the recent book of the same title. Written by Newbery Medalist Kwame Alexander and New York Times bestselling author Mary Rand Hess with music by celebrated composer Randy Preston and direction by Joseph Jefferson Award winner Lili-Anne Brown, this musical tale brings a young girl from the city together with a jazz loving rooster for a barnyard benefit concert to help save a farm from being sold.

This new musical about being scared, being brave, and believing in yourself plays the Kennedy Center Family Theater November 18-27, 2021 and will go on tour across the country in the 2022-2023 season (cities and dates to be announced).

Composer Randy Preston will take on the role of Acoustic Rooster/Dad with Kanysha Williams as Indigo Blume, Lauren Davis as Chickee Minaj/Mom, Farrell Parker as Miss Dairy Parton/Samantha, Vaughn Midder as Duck Ellington/Elijah, and Jaysen Wright as Mules Davis/Mr. Woody. Samara Brown, Caroline Dubberly, Sylvern Grooms Jr., and Vaughn Midder are the production's understudies.

Acoustic Rooster's Barnyard Boogie: Starring Indigo Blume includes music direction and orchestrations by Mark G. Meadows, choreography by Breon Arzell, scenic design by Arnel Sancianco, costume design by Erik Teague, lighting design by Alberto Segarra, sound design by Kevin Alexander, and properties by Andrea Moore. Casting is by Michelle Kozlak and Julia Singer is the Production Stage Manager.

This production is most enjoyed by ages 5 and up.

Acoustic Rooster's Barnyard Boogie: Starring Indigo Blume runs November 18-27, 2021. A complete schedule can be found HERE, and the Kennedy Center's mask and vaccination policy can be found HERE. Tickets for the performance start at $20 and are currently on sale. For more information please visit the Kennedy Center website, in-person at the Kennedy Center box office, or call (202) 467-4600 or (800) 444-1324.