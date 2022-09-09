King Center To Welcome Tributes to ABBA Tribute And Led Zeppelin Spring 2023

The King Center for the Performing Arts has announced the return of MANIA: The ABBA Tribute and Get The Led Out - A Celebration of "The Might Zep" coming back to the Space Coast! Both events are presented by Elko Concerts. Mania: The ABBA Tribute will take place on Wednesday, February 22nd, 2023, at 7:30 PM.

In addition, Get The Led Out will be taking place on Friday, March 17th, 2023, at 8 PM. Both events will be presented on the L3HARRIS Technologies Theatre Main Stage. Tickets go on sale next Friday, September 16th beginning at 10 AM online, at the King Center Ticket Office or by calling 321-242-2219 beginning at noon - 6 PM.

Wed, February 22 - 7:30 PM - Mania: The ABBA Tribute

Take A Chance On MANIA...

...and you won't be disappointed! The world's number one touring ABBA tribute returns to your very own King Center for the Performing Arts on Wednesday, February 22nd, 2023. MANIA (formerly ABBA MANIA) formed in 1999 and the show has been selling out theatres and concert halls internationally ever since. This show has toured the world in its quest to bring the music of the Swedish 'Supergroup' to their millions of fans, old and new!

In 2007 it grossed over Aus $1 million at the box office in Sydney, Australia. The show has ventured to France, Denmark, Belgium, Spain, South Africa, New Zealand, Singapore, USA, Australia and South Korea as well as touring the UK extensively.

The show has been successfully touring the USA annually since 2009 with over 400 performances, many of the venues book the show every year as it has become a 'tradition' for both the show and the audiences. The thirst for this sensational recreation of abba's concert is getting stronger every year.

Agnetha, Bjorn, Benny and Anni-Frid, collectively known as ABBA, dominated the charts for nearly ten years and enjoyed nine UK number 1 hits. At their height they became Sweden's highest export earners, amazingly, outselling Volvo cars. 'ABBA Gold' was continuously in the Album Charts throughout the nineties and is one of the biggest selling albums ever.

ABBA's timeless songs were written to be enjoyed live and MANIA gives you exactly that. Two hours of uplifting, dance inducing and sometimes heart-breaking songs, fully live with fantastic staging, lighting and effects. The show recreates ABBA's sound not only perfectly, but respectfully too. MANIA is not only for life long, die hard ABBA fans but the new generation of fans, who never had the opportunity to see 'ABBA' live. Hits include 'Dancing Queen', 'Waterloo', 'Mamma Mia', 'The Winner Takes it All', 'Super Trouper', 'Fernando', 'Take A Chance On Me' and many more that continue to fill dance floors worldwide.

If you're looking for an excuse to party, reminisce or simply be entertained by the best music ever, then call the ticket office 321-242-2219 or visit KingCenter.com.

Fri, March 17 - 8 PM - Get The Led Out - A Celebration of "The Might Zep"

From the bombastic and epic, to the folky and mystical, Get The Led Out (GTLO) have captured the essence of the recorded music of Led Zeppelin and brought it to the concert stage. The Philadelphia-based group consists of six veteran musicians' intent on delivering Led Zeppelin live, like you've never heard before. Utilizing the multi-instrumentalists at their disposal, GTLO re-create the songs in all their depth and glory with the studio overdubs that Zeppelin themselves never performed. When you hear three guitars on the album...GTLO delivers three guitarists on stage. No wigs or fake English accents, GTLO brings what the audience wants...a high energy Zeppelin concert with an honest, heart-thumping intensity.

Dubbed by the media as "The American Led Zeppelin," Get The Led Out offers a strong focus on the early years. They also touch on the deeper cuts that were seldom, if ever heard in concert. GTLO also include a special "acoustic set" with Zep favorites such as "Tangerine" and "Hey Hey What Can I Do."

GTLO has amassed a strong national touring history, having performed at major club and PAC venues across the country. GTLO's approach to their performance of this hallowed catalog is not unlike a classical performance. "Led Zeppelin are sort of the classical composers of the rock era," says lead vocalist Paul Sinclair. "I believe 100 years from now they will be looked at as the Bach or Beethoven of our time. As cliché as it sounds, their music is timeless."

A GTLO concert mimics the "light and shade" that are the embodiment of "The Mighty Zep." Whether it's the passion and fury with which they deliver the blues-soaked, groove-driven rock anthems, it's their attention to detail and nuance that makes a Get The Led Out performance a truly awe-inspiring event!

Paul Sinclair - Lead Vocals, Harmonica

Paul Hammond - Electric and Acoustic Guitars, Mandolin, Theremin

Tommy Zamp - Electric and Acoustic Guitars, Vocals

Eddie Kurek - Keyboards, Guitar, Vocals, Percussion

Adam Ferraioli - Drums, Percussion

Phil D'Agostino - Bass, Vocals

Tickets for both events go on sale next Friday, September 16th at 10 AM online at KingCenter.com and noon at the King Center Ticket Office / 321-242-2219. For more information visit KingCenter.com.