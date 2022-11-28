King Center & Brevard Music Group Announces R N R - Richard Elliot & Rick Braun This April
Richard Elliot and Rick Braun, seasoned showmen, with their own individual signature sounds, promise to give their fans what they've yearned for once again.
The King Center for the Performing Arts along with Brevard Music Group / Regalitos Foundation announces a new show coming to the King Center! "R n R - Richard Elliot and Rick Braun" performing LIVE at the King Center on Saturday April 1 at 7:30 PM. Tickets on sale this Friday!
It was only a matter of time before these two award winning heavyweights of contemporary Jazz teamed up to forge the most anticipated live tours to hit the US!
Richard Elliot and Rick Braun, seasoned showmen, with their own individual signature sounds, promise to give their fans what they've yearned for once again. On their own, Elliot and Braun have accumulated large fan bases; and together on stage, along with the addition of their own horn section, will drive this united front home and into the fan's favorite concert memories.
Scotland-born, Los Angeles-raised Richard Elliot began his recording career playing on songs by Motown legends Smokey Robinson and The Temptations. He's toured with Melissa Manchester and Tower of Power and is an icon of the contemporary Jazz scene. Elliot continues to stop the show each time he plays his classic signature version of When A Man Loves A Woman.
Allentown, Pennsylvania native Rick Braun started his professional career by writing the top 20 pop hit Here With Me for REO Speedwagon. He has played in bands backing Rod Stewart, Tom Petty and Crowded House as well as successfully fronting his own solo tours.
Tickets for both events go on sale this Friday, July 22 at 10 AM online at KingCenter.com and Noon at the King Center Ticket Office / 321-242-2219.
More Hot Stories For You
November 23, 2022
Millennium Stage will offer free live community performances, streamed live, plus online programs and film screenings, Wednesday–Sunday each week throughout our campus.
ELF THE MUSICAL to Close Out Cumberland Theatre's 34th Season
November 22, 2022
The Cumberland Theatre will conclude their 34th season of entertainment with the holiday show Elf the Musical opening on December 1st and running through December 18th.
Celebrate Giving Tuesday With The Actors' Center
November 22, 2022
On November 29, The Actors' Center will join millions around the world in celebrating GivingTuesday, a global generosity movement that unleashes the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world.
Traveling Players Presents COMMEDIA CHRISTMAS CAROL Next Month
November 22, 2022
Tickets are now available for Commedia Christmas Carol, which runs Fridays–Sundays, Dec. 2- Dec. 11 at Traveling Players Studio in Tysons Corner Center. Performed by Traveling Players middle and high school students, the play is a new imagining of Dickens' classic ghost story, a perfect holiday treat for the whole family!
A WINNIE THE POOH CHRISTMAS TAIL is Coming to Cumberland Theatre This Week
November 21, 2022
The Cumberland Theatre will be presenting A Winnie the Pooh Christmas Tail this weekend for a limited run of four performances. The show is part of the CT's Theatre for Young Audiences initiative and is approximately 40 minutes in length making it ideal for families with young children.