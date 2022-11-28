King Center & Brevard Music Group Announces R N R - Richard Elliot & Rick Braun This April

The King Center for the Performing Arts along with Brevard Music Group / Regalitos Foundation announces a new show coming to the King Center! "R n R - Richard Elliot and Rick Braun" performing LIVE at the King Center on Saturday April 1 at 7:30 PM. Tickets on sale this Friday!

It was only a matter of time before these two award winning heavyweights of contemporary Jazz teamed up to forge the most anticipated live tours to hit the US!

Richard Elliot and Rick Braun, seasoned showmen, with their own individual signature sounds, promise to give their fans what they've yearned for once again. On their own, Elliot and Braun have accumulated large fan bases; and together on stage, along with the addition of their own horn section, will drive this united front home and into the fan's favorite concert memories.

Scotland-born, Los Angeles-raised Richard Elliot began his recording career playing on songs by Motown legends Smokey Robinson and The Temptations. He's toured with Melissa Manchester and Tower of Power and is an icon of the contemporary Jazz scene. Elliot continues to stop the show each time he plays his classic signature version of When A Man Loves A Woman.

Allentown, Pennsylvania native Rick Braun started his professional career by writing the top 20 pop hit Here With Me for REO Speedwagon. He has played in bands backing Rod Stewart, Tom Petty and Crowded House as well as successfully fronting his own solo tours.



Tickets for both events go on sale this Friday, July 22 at 10 AM online at KingCenter.com and Noon at the King Center Ticket Office / 321-242-2219.