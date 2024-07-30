Kennedy Center to Present NOURISH- Nourishing Mind, Body, and Soul Through the Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is launching Nourish—Nourishing Mind, Body, and Soul Through the Arts, a monthlong series of programs throughout October 2024 exploring the profound impact of food and artistic expression on our lives. Nourish, part of the Center’s Arts & Wellbeing programming, marks a significant expansion of the Center's commitment to sharing with audiences how the full spectrum of the arts enhances our holistic wellbeing. The Kennedy Center’s Nourishprogramming will feature a diverse array of activities, ranging from cooking classes with local chefs and restaurants to panel discussions and book talks with renowned culinary icons like Ina Garten. Additionally, Nourish will include interactive engagements including community singalongs, movement masterclasses, and conversations about comfort food, demonstrating how nourishment comes not only from food but also from the arts and human connection.

“The Center has been exploring the intersection between the arts and science for many years. This is an area close to my heart as during the pandemic, I witnessed first-hand the profound impact of loneliness and how many of us, myself included, turned to arts and entertainment to guide us through,” reflected Kennedy Center President, Deborah F. Rutter. “We are taking this opportunity to focus on a deeper level to better understand the effect of the arts on our minds, bodies, and souls.”

“We’re using science to explain what our hearts and stomachs already know: food and collective activities build community and factors positively into our wellbeing,” says Kate Villa, Director of Comedy and Institutional Programming at the Kennedy Center. “The act of nourishment can introduce us to new places and cultures, create long-lasting memories, and forge deeper or new relationships with each other.”

Nourish falls under the expanded programmatic focus, Arts & Wellbeing. Arts & Wellbeing amplifies insights from the arts and culture sector to underscore the profound impact of artistic expression on our everyday lives. Expanding on the Kennedy Center's involvement with the Sound Health Network— including the ongoing National Symphony Orchestra’s Sound Health Fridays at the REACH prior to NSO Coffee Concerts—Arts & Wellbeing programming not only celebrates the inspirational aspects of the arts but delves into the significant impact the arts have on mental and physical wellbeing. Notably, renowned soprano and a member of the 46th class of Kennedy Center Honorees, Renée Fleming, serves as the Artistic Advisor-at-Large for the Kennedy Center, lending her expertise to advise on programmatic development. Fleming has emerged as a leading advocate for research at the intersection of arts, health, and neuroscience.

Upcoming Nourish programming:

Additional programs and events, including classes with local chefs, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Be Ready When the Luck Happens: An Evening Conversation with Ina Garten

Tuesday, October 8, 2024 and Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 8 p.m. in the Concert Hall

As previously announced, in two live moderated conversations at the Kennedy Center, Ina Garten will discuss and elaborate on the themes of her memoir—from her difficult childhood to meeting her husband, Jeffrey; from her experience working a bureaucratic job in Washington, D.C. to her decision to respond to an ad for a specialty food store in the Hamptons; and from her journey from being the owner of one Barefoot Contessa shop to becoming an author of bestselling cookbooks and a celebrated television host. The conversations will be followed by a Q&A.

Second Saturdays

Beginning Saturday, October 12, 2024 at 9:30 a.m.–10:15 a.m. and 11 a.m.–11:45 a.m.

This series of free workshops designed for families with young children five and under explores the power of the arts to promote wellness of the mind and body. Every second Saturday of the month, local arts organizations offer two 45-minute workshops that will take place at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the Kennedy Center. Saturday, October 12 will kick-off the return of Second Saturdays. Additional details to be announced at a later date for October 12. Please note the event is free, tickets required. Tickets will be available beginning on September 10, 2024. Additional dates for the 2024–2025 season and details to be announced.

Comfort Food in Conversation

Wednesday, October 16, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. in the Terrace Theater

Join a panel conversation exploring the nurturing and relaxing qualities of comfort food. Featuring cookbook author Joan Nathan, food reporter Priya Krishna, and Bomb Biscuit Co. owner Erika Council, this conversation delves into the universal elements of comfort foods and their impact on our bodies and minds. Additional panelists to be announced.

Cooking Class: A Symphony of Flavors

Rice Market in creative collaboration with the Kennedy Center

Thursday, October 17, 2024 at 7 p.m.–9:30 p.m. at Rice Market

Discover the culinary inspiration of music with a cooking class at Rice Market, led by Chef Seng Luangrath and in partnership with the artistic planning department of the National Symphony Orchestra. Participants will explore the connection between music and food, while cooking to the sounds of a Symphony. Please note there is a limited amount of space available. For tickets and registration, please visit the Rice Market website here.

Harvest Day

In partnership with FRESHFARM

Saturday, October 19, 2024 from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. at the REACH Plaza

Join local nonprofit FRESHFARM for a fun and tasty journey through the local food system. Dive into hands-on activities to learn how food is grown and made—and discover easy ways to get involved, from cooking to composting. Plus, enjoy music, local vendors, and a day of fun for the whole family. Free, no reservations required.

Breaking Bread: A Conversation on Gastro-Diplomacy with Alex Prud’homme

Saturday, October 19, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. in the Terrace Theater

From state dinners and the Camp David Accords to picturing yourself “having a beer” with a presidential candidate, food is at the center of diplomacy. In a special event led by journalist and author of Dinner with the President and My Life in France Alex Prud’homme, explores the impact of food and its uses in cultural diplomacy across history and into the present. The way we gain understanding of new cultures, people, and traditions begins with breaking bread—and it’s scientifically proven. Food is not just the source of life; it can also the source of change.

The Big Sing

Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at 7 p.m. at The National Cathedral

Experience the acoustics of the National Cathedral with a community sing event presented by the Kennedy Center, the Washington National Cathedral, and the Levine School. This free event welcomes everyone to bring their own voice and enjoy the social and psychological benefits of singing together in one of D.C.’s best acoustic spaces. Please note that this is a first-come, first-served event—tickets are not required. RSVPs are encouraged on the Kennedy Center website for event updates and reminders.

Tragedy + Time: Sloane Crosley

Thursday, October 24, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. in the Terrace Theater

As previously announced, New York Times best-selling author Sloane Crosley discusses her new book and the role of humor in coping with difficult times. Part of the Tragedy + Time series, this talk explores how comedy can facilitate healing. Referencing Mark Twain’s quote that “comedy equals tragedy plus time,” the Tragedy + Time series explores how humor can explore and encourage healing.

The RESET

Monday, October 28, 2024 at 7 p.m. in the Concert Hall

Transform your experience of the Concert Hall with an immersive sound experience and meditation session led by singer and sound healing artist, Davin Youngs. Using improvisational singing, looping devices, and sound healing instruments, this event offers a unique Sound Bath that encourages a mental and emotional reset.

Dance Classes

Saturday, October 26, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. in Studio F at the REACH

Join the Kennedy Center for Mindful Movement dance masterclasses. These classes focus on wellness, memory, mental clarity, and emotional regulation through various dance styles. October 26 will highlight Gaga, a movement language developed by choreographer and former artistic director of Batsheva Dance Company, Ohad Naharin. Please note no observers allowed.Tickets available beginning September 10, 2024.

10:30 a.m.–12 p.m.: Gaga/people with instructor Shamel Pitts

Open to the general public, with no previous experience required, Gaga/people classes offer a framework for users to connect to their bodies and imaginations, experience physical sensations, improve their flexibility and stamina, exercise their agility and explosive power, and enjoy the pleasure of movement in a welcoming, accepting atmosphere. Ages 16+

2 p.m.–3:15 p.m.: Gaga/dancers with instructor Shamel Pitts

Open to professional dancers and dance students, Gaga/dancers deepens dancers’ awareness of physical sensations, expands their palette of available movement options, enhances their ability to modulate their energy and engage their explosive power, and enriches their movement quality with a wide range of textures. Ages 16+

Future related programming:

Tragedy + Time: Sorry For Your Loss

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. in the Family Theater

As previously announced, comedian and writer Michael Cruz Kayne shares a touching and humorous show about grief following the loss of his young son. This event, part of the Tragedy + Time series, highlights how humor can help in processing profound loss.

Tragedy + Time: Nonfiction Tragicomedy Writing with Elissa Bassist

Sunday, March 9, 2025 at 2 p.m. in Macaroni at the REACH

As previously announced, humor writer Elissa Bassist teaches a class on “traumedy,” the art of making readers laugh while addressing life's toughest moments. This session is part of the Tragedy + Time series, emphasizing how comedy can encourage healing.

Ticket Information

Tickets for The RESET, Comfort Food in Conversation, and Breaking Bread will be on sale to Members beginning on August 13, 2024 at 10 a.m. Tickets for the Public will be on sale beginning August 15, 2024, at 10 a.m.

