Keegan Theatre Announces The Cast Of AN IRISH CAROL

Keegan's own holiday tradition returns for its 13th year, playing December 2-31, 2023.

By: Nov. 16, 2023

The Keegan Theatre has announced the 2023 cast and team of Matthew J. Keenan's AN IRISH CAROL, Keegan's own holiday tradition returning for its 13th year, playing December 2-31, 2023.

“As the Founder of the Keegan Theatre and the Director of our holiday tradition AN IRISH CAROL,” remarks Mark A. Rhea, “it is truly a highlight of the season, for me personally! To see it continue into its 13th consecutive season – and with so many returning cast members each year – is such a gift to both Keegan and our audience members. We always look forward to sharing this original work by my dear friend Matthew J. Keenan and connecting with our community through its story of friendship, compassion, and redemption. We hope you'll make AN IRISH CAROL a part of your holiday plans!”

About the play: AN IRISH CAROL is an homage to Dickens' classic – told as only the Irish can. This comic and touching play, set in a modern Dublin pub, follows one evening in the life of David, a wealthy pub owner who has lost touch with his own humanity in the interest of self-protection and material success. But on this Christmas Eve – challenged by a voice from the past, provoked by those in the present, and faced with the reality of a lonely future – David's life may change forever.

The cast of AN IRISH CAROL features Kevin Adams (David), Timothy H. Lynch (Frank), Michael Replogle (Jim), Taylor Witt (Bartek), Jared H. Graham (Simon), Sarah Chapin (Anna), Mike Kozemchak (Michael), Theo Hadjimichael (Michael), and Mick Tinder (Richard).

In addition to director Mark A. Rhea, the artistic team includes Mary Doebel (Stage Manager), Cindy Landrum Jacobs (Properties & Set Dressing Designer), Matthew J. Keenan (Resident Scenic Designer & Lead Carpenter), Dan Martin (Lighting Designer), Craig Miller (Hair & Make-up Designer), Jake Null (Sound Designer), Kelly Peacock (Costume Designer), and Matt Rippetoe (Original Music).

AN IRISH CAROL runs December 2-31, 2023 with evening performances Thursday-Sunday  and on select Wednesdays at 8:00 pm and matinee performances on select Saturdays and Sundays at 3:00 pm. 

There are several special events scheduled throughout the run, including:

  • Sunday, December 10: Onsite child care available for Pre-K to 5th grade children during the 3:00 pm matinee performance (limited capacity - children must be registered in advance).

  • Sunday, December 10: Post-show holiday concert by Kingman Holiday Quartet (featuring members of the popular band The Harry Bells) following the earlier 7:00 pm evening performance. The concert is free for all IRISH CAROL ticket holders or for $20 at the door.

  • Friday, December 15: Pub Night featuring a post-show concert of Irish songs and 1 complimentary post-show drink.

  • Friday, December 22: Young Professionals Happy Hour, which includes discounted tickets to the show and 1 complimentary pre-show drink.

  • Friday, December 29: Pub Night featuring a post-show concert of Irish songs and 1 complimentary post-show drink.

Details and tickets, including discounted custom tickets packages, are available at Click Here.


