Keegan Theatre Announces AN IRISH CAROL On Demand This Holiday Season

The Keegan Theatre has announced the upcoming release of a new filmed version of its beloved holiday play, AN IRISH CAROL by Matthew J. Keenan. The production will be filmed on the Keegan stage in December and will be made available to audiences for on demand rental December 24-31, 2020. Pre-ordering is available now until the official release on December 24 at 12 pm.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of AN IRISH CAROL, and to commemorate and celebrate this milestone, Keegan has assembled the original cast and artistic team for this filmed production, including Kevin Adams, David Jourdan, Mike Kozemchak, Timothy Hayes Lynch, Susan Marie Rhea, Josh Sticklin, Mick Tinder, and Jon Townson. The returning design team includes Mark A. Rhea (director), Alexis J. Hartwick (stage manager) Cindy Landrum Jacobs (properties and set dressing designer), Matthew J. Keenan (set designer), Dan Martin (lighting designer and sound engineer), Jake Null (sound designer), and Kelly Peacock (costume designer).

"We are delighted to welcome back the original cast of this extraordinary show, and to be able to offer this Keegan favorite to our audiences in December, despite the pandemic that keeps our theatre closed this holiday season," says Mark A. Rhea, Keegan's co-founder and Producing Artistic Director, directing AN IRISH CAROL for the tenth time. "This is a joyful moment for the cast and crew, who are not only colleagues but also dear friends. To be able to come together safely and bring this beautiful play to life, during a time that's so trying for so many, is a holiday gift, indeed."

Keegan is undertaking all necessary precautionary measures to ensure the safety of the artists involved. "We've been in discussion about how to make this happen for months," Rhea explains. "We wanted to make sure we could do this safely and also deliver a really special rendition of this landmark show for Keegan."

Pre-ordering for this special filmed production of AN IRISH CAROL is available now, and all advance buyers will receive their viewing information upon official release on December 24 at 12 pm. Regular on demand viewing will be available December 24-31, 2020. All on demand digital rentals are $30 per household and allow unlimited viewing for a full week from the time of rental. More information and rental information is available at www.keegantheatre.com.

The award-winning Keegan Theatre, now in its 24th season of performing powerful productions of classic and modern plays and musicals in Washington, DC, is fueled by the highest caliber acting and design, scripts that put real people out there on the stark edges of life, and a directing approach that honors clear, authentic storytelling. Together with its brands for new works and unique performances, The Boiler Room Series, and for young people and families, Keegan PLAY-RAH-KA, The Keegan Theatre is one of Washington, DC's premier centers for the arts.