Ira Glass and Herbie Hancock to Return to the Kennedy Center

Ira Glass and Herbie Hancock will return to the Kennedy Center Sunday, June 5, 2022, and Friday, June 10, 2022, in the Concert Hall.

Sunday, June 5, 2022, 7:00 P.M. in the Concert Hall

The host and creator of the public radio program This American Life, Ira Glass, returns the Kennedy Center's Concert Hall.

Glass began his career as an intern at National Public Radio's network headquarters in Washington, D.C. in 1978, when he was 19 years old. He put This American Life on the air in 1995. He also served as an editor for the groundbreaking podcasts Serial, S-Town and Nice White Parents.

Under Glass' editorial direction, This American Life has won the highest honors for broad­casting and journalistic excellence, including seven Peabody awards and the first Pulitzer Prize ever awarded for audio journalism. In 2021, This American Life episode "The Giant Pool of Money'" was inducted into the Library of Congress' National Recording Registry, the first podcast ever so honored.

Friday, June 10, 2022, 8:00 P.M. in the Concert Hall

The legendary pianist and composer returns to the Concert Hall for an unmissable one-night-only performance. A true icon of modern music, 2013 Kennedy Center Honoree Herbie Hancock has transcended limitations and genres while maintaining his unmistakable voice. With a celebrated career spanning six decades and 14 Grammy Awards®, he continues to amaze audiences across the globe.

Now in the sixth decade of his professional life, Hancock remains where he has always been: at the forefront of world culture, technology, business and music. In addition to being recognized as a legendary pianist and composer, Herbie Hancock has been an integral part of every popular music movement since the 1960's. As a member of the Miles Davis Quintet that pioneered a groundbreaking sound in jazz, he also developed new approaches on his own recordings, followed by his work in the 70s-with record-breaking albums such as Headhunters-that combined electric jazz with funk and rock in an innovative style that continues to influence contemporary music. "Rockit" and "Future Shock" marked Hancock's foray into electronic dance sounds; during the same period he also continued to work in an acoustic setting with V.S.O.P., which included ex-Miles Davis bandmates Wayne Shorter, Ron Carter, and Tony Williams.

Hancock received an Academy Award® for his Round Midnight film score and 14 Grammy Awards®, including Album of the Year for River: The Joni Letters, and two 2011 Grammy Awards® for the recently released globally collaborative CD The Imagine Project. Many of his compositions, including "Canteloupe Island," "Maiden Voyage," "Watermelon Man," and "Chameleon," are modern standards.

Ticket Information

Tickets are available to Kennedy Center members on Thursday, March 3rd, and to non-members on Friday, March 4th. For more information, please visit the Kennedy Center website, in-person at the Kennedy Center Box Office, or call (202) 467-4600 or (800) 444-1324.