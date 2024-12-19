Interview: Theatre Life with Taha Mandviwala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Taha Mandviwala

Today’s subject Taha Mandviwala is currently living his theatre life on stage at Kennedy Center playing the title character in the North American Tour of Life of Pi. The show runs plays through January 5th in the Eisenhower Theater.

Taha’s story is a little different in terms of how he came to where he is. He started out as a pre-med student before turning to performing. How’s that for a life change?

He made his Equity debut performing at Cincinnati Playhouse in The Park in A Christmas Carol and Murder on The Orient Express. Other stage credits include Romeo and Juliet at Santa Cruz Shakespeare and Witness for The Prosecution at Great Lakes Theater.

Taha is no stranger to Life of Pi having performed with the Broadway company in the ensemble and as a swing. In that case he performed four different tracks, meaning every performance he did something different. Read on to see what Taha thought of that experience.

When not performing, Taha is a passionate wellness coach, helping clients achieve holistic health and resilience through a blend of sustainable fitness principles and empathetic guidance.

Taha Mandviwala is leading a company of performers in a show that is physically demanding for all. Life of Pi is one of those shows every lover of good theatre needs to experience. The physical production will keep you awestruck and the lead performance of Taha Mandviwala will keep you mesmerized from beginning to end. That’s why he is living his theatre life to the fullest.

How did you go from being pre-med to becoming a performer?

It was a gradual journey shaped by the right people at the right time. It started with my Best Friend, Hunter Henrickson, an incredible performer whose work inspired me to explore theatre. Attending his shows in high school and college piqued my curiosity and led me to take my first theatre class, taught by Dr. Christina Ritter at the University of Kentucky. Her passion and knowledge captivated me and deepened my interest in the art form.

Around the same time, Andrew Dylan Ray (or A-Ray) became one of my biggest mentors, introducing me to stage combat through the Society of American Fight Directors. This opened my eyes to the physical storytelling side of theatre and led to my first college role.

As I grew as an actor, the faculty at UK encouraged me to envision a career in performance. The idea of leaving the pre-med path for the uncertainty of theatre was both validating and terrifying. It wasn’t a single “lightning bolt” moment but a slow, steady unveiling of a part of me that needed to be heard and understood, despite self-doubt and practical concerns. Choosing to follow this path was a true bet on myself, but I’m so grateful I did and for the people who guided me along the way.

Where did you receive your training for both careers?

I studied both theatre and pre-med at the University of Kentucky!

Taha Mandviwala and unidentifoed actor in the Oconaluftee Indian Village Living History M​​​​​useum, the companion attraction

to his professional performing debut Unto These Hills.

Photo courtesy of Cherokee Historical Association.

What was your first professional performance job?

Immediately after graduation, I performed for a few months over the summer at Unto These Hills Outdoor Drama in Cherokee, North Carolina!

R-L Taha Mandviwala, Richard Parker, Toussaint Jeanlouis, Shiloh Goodin,

and Anna Leigh Gortner in the North American Tour of Life of Pi.

Photo by Evan Zimmerman.

Can you please tell us a little something about your character in Life of Pi and also something about the show in general?

Pi Patel is such a fascinating character to step into—he’s this vibrant, curious, and deeply resilient young man who faces extraordinary challenges. What I love about Pi is how he holds onto his spirituality and his love for life, even when the odds are stacked against him. He’s a dreamer and a survivor, and through his journey, he invites us to reflect on faith, hope, and what it truly means to be human.

As for the show, Life of Pi is an incredible theatrical experience. It’s not just the richness of the story itself—it’s a sensory spectacle. The way the stage, lighting, and sound transform to bring Pi’s world to life— with the added masterpiece of the puppeteering of animals and objects— is breathtaking and magical to watch. It’s a story about survival, connection, and imagination, and I think audiences will leave feeling deeply moved and inspired in so many ways.

You were a member of the Broadway company of Life of Pi as an ensemble member and as a swing. If I remember right, the ensemble had different tracks for each performance. Between swinging the show and being in the ensemble, how many tracks in total did you perform on Broadway?

I covered four total tracks including being an onstage swing: ensemble, Mamaji, Ravi, and Mr. Biology Kumar. Each of these tracks had a variety of different things to juggle and was a humbling challenge I’d never experienced before.

When not performing, you are a wellness coach. How does one balance those two totally different careers?

I’ve currently paused on new coaching clients while performing Pi because of the workload and time demands, so I’m fortunately not too swamped by balancing both at full capacity. I’m lucky that most of my work for coaching is online, so checking in with clients isn’t too difficult and is more maintenance at this stage. However, the real balance right now is living the example on my own end-- practicing what I preach to the best of my ability and learning new things about how to stay sustainably healthy while traveling and performing this show.

L-R Taha Mandviwala, Toussaint Jeanlouis, Shiloh Goodin, Anna Leigh Gortner,

Sinclair Mitchell, Rishi Jaiswal, and Betsy Rosen

in the North American Tour of Life of Pi.

Photo by Evan Zimmerman.

What do you enjoy the most about touring Life of Pi across the country?

There are so many things to be excited about! From a travel perspective, getting to explore the charm and local treasures of each new city is such a gift, and getting to share that with my wife and castmates has been a joy so far.

For the show itself, one of the most exciting parts is hearing the incredible variety of reactions and perspectives from the audience, and that will always change from city to city, community to community. This story resonates with people in so many different ways—some connect deeply with Pi’s spiritual journey, others are captivated by the stunning visuals and puppetry, and some find themselves reflecting on their own resilience and humanity. Listening to how the show moves and inspires people is such a gift, and it reminds me why we tell stories in the first place.

Special thanks to Kennedy Center's Senior Press Represenitive Brittany Laeger for her assistance in coordinating this interview.

Additional photo assistance provided by Cherokee Historical Association's Communication and Development Director Chelsey Breanna Moore.

Theatre Life logo designed by Kevin Laughon.

