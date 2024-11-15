Interview: Theatre Life with Soloman Howard

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Today’s subject Soloman Howard is currently living his theatre life onstage at Kennedy Center in the role of Banquo for Washington National Opera’s (WNO) production of Macbeth. The production plays through November 23rd in the Opera House.

Soloman Howard’s rich bass has graced many productions at WNO and beyond over the years. Past WNO credits include all three engagements of The Lion, The Unicorn, And Me, Lucia di Lammermoor, Die Zauberflöte, and Tosca. He has also premiered new works as part of WNO’s American Opera Initiative.

Besides working extensively for WNO, Solomon has performed at Santa Fe Opera, North Carolina Opera, Opéra National de Bordeaux, and The Metropolitan Opera.

He is the recipient of the prestigious Marian Anderson Vocal Award.

If you have been fortunate enough to see Soloman Howard perform, you know that his voice is spellbinding. Here is a performer who came onstage and sang one aria, in WNO’s recent one night celebration of Wagner, knocked it out of the park, and made the entire evening for the audience.

I highly urge you to see Soloman Howard perform if you have the chance. Getting tickets to WNO’s Macbeth is an excellent way to do so.

Soloman Howard is truly living his theatre life to the fullest and audiences are reaping the rewards to be sure.

Had you been interested in performing any other genre of music before turning to opera?

I grew up singing Gospel, R&B, Blues, and more. Opera was not on my radar. It wasn’t until 2008 that I decided to pursue a career in opera.

Where did you receive your training?

My formal training started at Morgan State University (an HBCU) in Baltimore, Maryland. After finishing my degree in Voice, I went on to attend Manhattan School of Music, where I studied classical voice. When my school training was done, I entered the Domingo-Cafritz Young Artist Program at the Washington National Opera at Maestro Placido Domingo's request.

Soloman Howard in his professional opera debut as High Priest of Baal and Csilla Boross as Abigaille in Washington National Opera's 2012 production of Nabucco.

Photo by Scott Suchman.

What was your first professional job as a performer?

Trying to describe my first professional job as a performer is challenging. Opera is somewhat my second career. As I mentioned earlier, I grew up performing many other styles of music and started gigging at the age of 3. Eventually, I traveled the world before coming to opera. My first opera was Nabucco with The Washington National Opera.

Soloman Howard as Banquo in

Washington National Opera's production of Macbeth.

Photo by Scott Suchman.

You are playing the role of Banquo in WNO’s production of Macbeth. How do you best describe him?

I would describe Banquo as an honorable man. He’s a general in King Duncan’s army and is highly loyal to him. Later, a suspicious and troubled soul.

When not creating musical greatness onstage, you are the WNO Artist Ambassador. Can you please tell us a little something about what that position entails?

The responsibility of any artistic ambassador is to develop relationships with the community and the company they serve. I take this approach in what I do, actively working with both parties to build a trusting relationship. It’s my mission to bring new audiences into a space (the opera theater) that they may not have considered before while reassuring them that they are a genuine part of the experience. I hope my efforts may inspire new artists to pursue this art form.

Do you have any particular roles that you would love to sing in future seasons with WNO?

I love performing with WNO and look forward to any opportunity to be here. I hope to perform Phillipo in Don Carlos with WNO someday when the time is right.

As opera singers are usually booked out a couple of years, after Macbeth what does 2025 and beyond hold in store for you?

I have a full schedule ahead of me, with exciting upcoming theater debuts. At the beginning of the new year, I’ll be at the Metropolitan Opera. I’m also excited to return to London’s Royal Opera House in Spring 2025 and the Santa Fe Opera Festival next summer.

Special thanks to Kennedy Center's Senior Press Representative, Classical David Hsieh for his assistance in coordinating this interview.

Theatre Life logo designed by Kevin Laughon.

Headshot Photo Credit: Jon Adjahoe

Comments