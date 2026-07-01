TOPDOG/UNDERDOG, TEETH, and FOLLOW YOU DOWN Set for NextStop Theatre 2026/27 Season

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NextStop Theatre has announced its 2026/27 Season, Reimagining Resiliency, the second season curated by Producing Artistic Director, Heather Lanza. Following the launch of the company's “NextPhase” in 2025, which introduced new branding, expanded new work initiatives, and a world premiere production, the upcoming season continues NextStop's investment in new voices and intimate theatrical experiences for the Northern Virginia and DC area.

In a time when audiences are searching for catharsis and community, NextStop's 2026/27 season embraces stories about perseverance in all its forms. The productions this season examine grief, identity, ambition, survival, and transformation. At the same time, the lineup is filled with humor, music, spectacle, and panache. From biting satire and outrageous comedy to heartfelt romance and thrilling musical storytelling, Reimagining Resiliency invites audiences to experience joy and togetherness alongside the harder questions these productions ask.

“In a moment when our country and world feel increasingly uncertain, the question of how we build resiliency has never been more urgent,” said Lanza. “This season, our productions ask audiences to sit with resiliency, to interrogate it, and to imagine what it can look like going forward. We hope these productions move audiences. We also hope they show the importance of joy and coming together as part of building resiliency. More than anything, we hope audiences leave with a deeper sense of the resiliency already living inside them.” Subscription packages and single tickets for the 2026/27 Season are on sale now at NextStopTheatre.org.

The 2026/27 Season Includes:

The Second Best School Shooting

A U.S. Premiere Play by Alice Stanley Jr.

Directed by Heather Lanza

Honorary Executive Producer: Adam McKay

September 17–October 11, 2026

The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity

By Kristoffer Diaz

In Partnership with Flying V

Directed by Stefan Sittig

November 5–29, 2026

Follow You Down

A New '90s Jukebox Musical

A World Premiere by Jeremy Desmon

Arrangements & Orchestrations by Jesse Vargas

Directed by Ashley Rodbro

January 28–February 21, 2027

Topdog/Underdog

By Suzan-Lori Parks

Directed by Dannielle Hutchinson

March 25–April 18, 2027

Teeth

A Coming of Rage Musical

Book and Music by Anna K. Jacobs

Book and Lyrics by Michael R. Jackson

May 20–June 20, 2027

About NextStop Theatre

NextStop Theatre is an award-winning professional theatre company in the heart of Herndon, VA. Located minutes away from Reston Town Center, Historic Downtown Herndon, Dulles Airport, and the Herndon Silver Line Metro Station, the company has established a strong regional reputation for producing critically acclaimed productions and educational programs, while showcasing a wide array of local talent and arts relevant to the community.

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