TOPDOG/UNDERDOG, TEETH, and FOLLOW YOU DOWN Set for NextStop Theatre 2026/27 Season
The five-show lineup features a U.S. premiere, a world premiere musical, and more.
NextStop Theatre has announced its 2026/27 Season, Reimagining Resiliency, the second season curated by Producing Artistic Director, Heather Lanza. Following the launch of the company's “NextPhase” in 2025, which introduced new branding, expanded new work initiatives, and a world premiere production, the upcoming season continues NextStop's investment in new voices and intimate theatrical experiences for the Northern Virginia and DC area.
In a time when audiences are searching for catharsis and community, NextStop's 2026/27 season embraces stories about perseverance in all its forms. The productions this season examine grief, identity, ambition, survival, and transformation. At the same time, the lineup is filled with humor, music, spectacle, and panache. From biting satire and outrageous comedy to heartfelt romance and thrilling musical storytelling, Reimagining Resiliency invites audiences to experience joy and togetherness alongside the harder questions these productions ask.
“In a moment when our country and world feel increasingly uncertain, the question of how we build resiliency has never been more urgent,” said Lanza. “This season, our productions ask audiences to sit with resiliency, to interrogate it, and to imagine what it can look like going forward. We hope these productions move audiences. We also hope they show the importance of joy and coming together as part of building resiliency. More than anything, we hope audiences leave with a deeper sense of the resiliency already living inside them.” Subscription packages and single tickets for the 2026/27 Season are on sale now at NextStopTheatre.org.
The 2026/27 Season Includes:
The Second Best School Shooting
A U.S. Premiere Play by Alice Stanley Jr.
Directed by Heather Lanza
Honorary Executive Producer: Adam McKay
September 17–October 11, 2026
The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity
In Partnership with Flying V
Directed by Stefan Sittig
November 5–29, 2026
Follow You Down
A New '90s Jukebox Musical
A World Premiere by Jeremy Desmon
Arrangements & Orchestrations by Jesse Vargas
Directed by Ashley Rodbro
January 28–February 21, 2027
Topdog/Underdog
Directed by Dannielle Hutchinson
March 25–April 18, 2027
Teeth
A Coming of Rage Musical
Book and Music by Anna K. Jacobs
Book and Lyrics by Michael R. Jackson
May 20–June 20, 2027
About NextStop Theatre
NextStop Theatre is an award-winning professional theatre company in the heart of Herndon, VA. Located minutes away from Reston Town Center, Historic Downtown Herndon, Dulles Airport, and the Herndon Silver Line Metro Station, the company has established a strong regional reputation for producing critically acclaimed productions and educational programs, while showcasing a wide array of local talent and arts relevant to the community.
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CrazySexyCool – The TLC Musical
Arena Stage (6/12-8/09)
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Macbeth - Academy Summer Repertory
Shakespeare Theatre Company (7/16-7/25)
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Pete the Cat: A Live Rock Musical
Imagination Stage (6/17-7/26)
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Twelfth Night - Academy Summer Repertory
Shakespeare Theatre Company (7/15-7/25)
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Somewhere over the Border
Mosaic Theater Company (9/10-10/04)
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Doja Cat at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena (11/11-12/11)
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Summer Concert Series: EU (Experience Unlimited)
McLean Central Park Amphitheater (7/16-7/16)
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Rockville Little Theatre presents "The Game's Afoot"
F. Scott Fitzgerald Theatre (9/25-10/04)
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Gershwin, Bernstein & American Mosaic
Wolf Trap (8/15-8/15)
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Summer Concert Series: Uptown
McLean Central Park Amphitheater (7/23-7/23)