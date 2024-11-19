Interview: Theatre Life with Erin Driscoll And Christian 'CJ' Gardiner

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



L-R Erin Driscoll and Christian "CJ" Gardiner

As the holiday season gets ready to kick into full force, Ford’s Theatre once again will be presenting their always excellent production of A Christmas Carol. This year’s production runs from November 21st to December 31st.

Over the years this production has boasted a cast that has included many of our best and brightest performers. For example, this version premiered with Edward Gero as Scrooge. That role is now played by Craig Wallace. Other DC luminaries in this year’s production include Stephen F. Schmidt, Michael Bunce and Kimberly Gilbert.

One of today’s subjects, Erin Driscoll is returning to the production as Mrs. Cratchit after playing Mrs. Fred for four non-consecutive seasons. Ms. Driscoll has also been seen at Ford’s in Into the Woods, and the title role in Violet. You most definitely have seen her onstage at Signature Theatre in many productions including Cloak and Dagger, Miss Saigon, Sweeny Todd, The Witches of Eastwick, Ragtime and many more.

Today’s other subject is part of a very famous DMV theatrical family. Christian “CJ” Gardiner is the son of Erin Driscoll and James Gardiner and the nephew of Signature Theatre’s Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner. He is nine years old and is in the fourth grade. CJ (as we know him) will be playing the role of Tiny Tim at select performances of A Christmas Carol as the children’s roles are double cast. This production marks his professional stage debut but he has also performed with the National Children's Chorus.

Something to note here is that both of CJ’s parents and his uncle have at one point or another all been involved with A Christmas Carol at Ford’s Theatre either on or off stage, so CJ is carrying on a very important family tradition.

With this year’s version of A Christmas Carol, the theme of family is even more pronounced as Erin and CJ will be sharing the stage for their scenes. Read on for Erin’s feelings on this.

As we all know, working in theatre is very hard and time consuming. At some point the performer needs to decompress. As you will read, CJ has that all figured out.

For those of you that make A Christmas Carol at Ford’s Theatre a yearly tradition, pay extra attention to the scenes involving Mrs. Cratchit and Tiny Tim. What you will be witnessing is something that only two members of the same family can create. That bond between Erin and CJ as mother and son is so strong that it brings an even higher dynamic to the family scenes in the show.

Erin Driscoll has been living her theatre life to the fullest for many years now and audiences have been incredibly lucky to see her many performances. Christian “CJ” Gardiner is just beginning to live his theatre life, and I somehow think that the next generation of Gardiner is going to carry on the family tradition of theatrical greatness.

Grab your tickets to A Christmas Carol at Ford’s Theatre and watch the tradition help fuel the next generation.

How did you know that you wanted to become a performer?

Erin: I loved singing at an early age —so early that, by the time I was three, I was already performing on my parents' coffee table! Then, in elementary school, I learned I could sing in plays, and from that moment on, musicals have been a huge part of my life.

CJ: I wanted to see what doing shows felt like because that was my parents’ job.

Erin- Where did you receive your training?

I went to James Madison University and received a Bachelor of Music with a concentration in Voice. I am also working on my Master’s in Theater right now at George Mason University.

CJ- Do you remember the first time you saw your parents perform?

I saw my mom in Into the Woods at Ford’s Theatre when she played Cinderella. I was only 4 years old. I haven’t seen my dad perform, but I’ve seen the videos he makes, and I also love making videos.

L-R Gregory Maheu, Erin Driscoll, Lauren Du Pree and Jon Hudson Odom in the 2014 edition of Ford's Theatre's A Christmas Carol.

Photo by Scott Suchman.

Erin- This is not your first time performing in A Christmas Carol at Ford’s Theatre. This year you are playing Mrs. Cratchit. Over the years, what other roles have you played in the show, and do you know how many performances you have logged in as of now?

Before Mrs. Cratchit, I played Mrs. Fred, wife of Scrooge’s nephew. I originally joined the cast for its first two years of this production, then returned for two more seasons as Mrs. Fred. I’ve lost count of the exact number of performances I’ve done, but it’s definitely been quite a few!

CJ- What made you decide that this year was the right time for you to audition for the role of Tiny Tim in A Christmas Carol?

Well, I auditioned for Turkey Boy, but then they asked me to read for Tiny Tim! I felt like it was the right time to do A Christmas Carol because I really wanted to know what it felt like to be in a show – and I really wanted to do one with my mom.

Chrsitian "CJ" Gardiner in costume as Tiny Tim for Ford's Theatre's production

of A Christmas Carol.

Photo courtesy of the artists.

CJ- How did you feel when you found out that you were cast in the show?

I felt excited. I didn’t expect to get the part at all. I knew that it was unlikely to get the part you want, so finding out I got it was really exciting.

Erin- Did you have any reservations about CJ auditioning for A Christmas Carol?

I didn’t have reservations about him actually doing the show, but definitely with the audition process. This was his first time doing theater EVER, so I wanted to make sure he knew that this was a very competitive thing, while also trying to make it a fun experience for him. Deep down, though, I hoped he’d be cast so we could spend more of the Christmas season together. The conversations we’ve shared on the car rides home from rehearsals have been amazing, and they’re memories I’ll always cherish.

CJ- Your parents and uncle all work in the theatre. Did you receive any advice about your audition from them?

My dad helped me practice for the audition by running the lines that I had to learn. And I also worked on the song with my mom. My Uncle Matt has been asking me about the rehearsals and I know he’s really excited to see me play Tiny Tim because he was in a production of A Christmas Carol at Ford’s Theatre when he was a kid too!

Erin- Why do you think A Christmas Carol resonates with its audiences year after year and does it resonate differently this year for you sharing the stage with your son?

Well, this show has always seemed to circle around big moments in my life. The first year I did it I got engaged during the show. I was pregnant with CJ during one of the other years, so doing the show with him now really feels like a full circle moment. This show is about hope, hope that change is possible and that caring for people is of utmost importance, especially over wealth. I think a lot of people need to witness this story and these lessons now more than ever.

CJ- Being in a production is a very hard job for everyone involved. When you are not performing/rehearsing, what do you like to do for relaxation?

I love playing video games like Minecraft. I also make videos and sometimes write stories. I love reading books and I’m just learning how to play the cello. Oh, and I like watching Marvel movies with my mom.

Erin- You also have a daughter named Gabby. If she came to you and your husband James and said, “I want to be in A Christmas Carol like CJ” What would your reaction be?

I think it would be the same reaction. “Cool. It is hard work and there is no guarantee you will get cast, but if you are interested in auditioning let’s do it!”

Erin- What does 2025 hold in store for you workwise?

Nothing confirmed show wise, but I’m a full professor at George Mason University and a private voice teacher, so that takes up a lot of my time. I’m definitely directing, teaching, and working on my thesis all at George Mason University.

What do enjoy the most about performing in A Christmas Carol?

CJ- I like the fact that it has a Christmas theme. I love Christmas and I felt like if I knew the holiday I would really know the show. I really like the play and learning about all the things that go into making a show. I also really like the fact that there are other kids I can meet.

Erin- Number one for me is getting to do the show with my son. Number two is being back at Ford’s and working with that family of cast and crew during such a fun, festive season. Three, sharing this classic and still relevant story to audiences today.

Special thanks to Ford's Theatre's Associate Director of Communications and Marketing Sam Zein for her assistance in coordinating this interview.

Theatre life logo designed by Kevin Laughon.

