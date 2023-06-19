HAVE YOU EVER SEEN A PLAY IN A RECORD STORE?! World Premiere Comedy To Be Staged In Downtown Annapolis Record Store

Love and Vinyl will run Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 8:00 PM from June 29 - August 6, 2023.

By: Jun. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Review: HADESTOWN at National Theatre Photo 2 Review: HADESTOWN at National Theatre
Interview: Theatre Life with Andrew Veyette Photo 3 Interview: Theatre Life with Andrew Veyette
Review: THE ENIGMATIST at The Kennedy Center Photo 4 Review: THE ENIGMATIST at The Kennedy Center

HAVE YOU EVER SEEN A PLAY IN A RECORD STORE?! World Premiere Comedy To Be Staged In Downtown Annapolis Record Store

HAVE YOU EVER SEEN A PLAY IN A RECORD STORE?! World Premiere Comedy To Be Staged In Downtown Annapolis Record Store

Maryland-based playwright and long-time professor of theatre at Bowie State University Bob Bartlett is no stranger to staging his work in unusual locations. During Covid he staged one of his plays in his backyard, and last fall premiered his new play about werewolves, Lýkos Ánthrōpos, in a wooded clearing on a farm in Central Maryland. A few years ago, he premiered his time-bending romantic comedy, The Accident Bear, which sold out its five-week run to critical acclaim at the Laundromat on Maryland Avenue in historic downtown Annapolis, Maryland. And, now, he's back on Maryland Avenue with Love and Vinyl, his new play about browsing for love and vinyl in the digital age and which will run evenings throughout the summer at KA-CHUNK!! Records in Annapolis. The intimate production will seat only ten audience members per performance.

The Helen Hayes Award-winning Bartlett says the idea to create site-specific theatre, which he believes has the potential to engage audiences in more immediate ways than theatre staged in traditional spaces, came while he was living in a downtown walk-up on Maryland Avenue over a decade ago. "I've always been drawn to theatre produced in unique locations," he says. "And more than simply Shakespeare in the park." Always on the lookout for compelling locations where acts of theatre and storytelling can happen, Bartlett often writes with specific spaces in mind. "I've loved KA-CHUNK!! Records, and spaces like it, for as long as I can remember." After spending many years working in retail - and owning a record store for a number of years - Bartlett enjoys mining stories from unexpected performance spaces and exploring the relationships with coworkers and interactions with the public that happen in them. "Like so many of us," he adds, "I mourned the loss of record stores and vinyl, and the ritual of heading to the local shop or even downtown to Tower Records on a Saturday night to meet friends and spend hours browsing for music."

The loss of retail establishments that came with the arrival of downloadable music, however, did not last as predicted. Every time he visited KA-CHUNK!! Records to browse and buy vinyl, he envisioned a play happening in the space, so he finally approached owner Matt Mona about a project. "I remembered Bob's play in the laundromat," Mona says, "which was only a couple stores down from mine. I thought the idea was cool, and we already occasionally host bands at KA-CHUNK!! for small audiences." He adds, "I'm excited for our customers and all of Annapolis to get to experience this kind of story - a play about our shared love of vinyl."

Mona opened KA-CHUNK!! Records in 2010 at a time when there were no record stores in Annapolis or Anne Arundel County. "They still make records?" and "do you actually do well here?" were common queries to his business. "Thirteen years later and several record sales later, I'm still here!", notes Mona, "And I appreciate my varied customer base." Mona subscribes to the Bruce Springsteen philosophy of record stores: "everybody in a record store is a little bit your friend for twenty minutes or so."

Love and Vinyl features regional actors Andy Brownstein, who won the Helen Hayes Award for his work in Signature Theatre's Assassins, Carlos Saldaña, who also directs the production, and Rachel Manteuffel, who appeared in Bartlett's laundromat play, The Accident Bear.

Because of the uniqueness of the venue/performance space, the production seats only ten guests per performance. Audience seating is provided. Masks optional.

Love and Vinyl will run Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 8:00 PM from June 29 - August 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM at KA-CHUNK!! Records on Maryland Avenue in Downtown Annapolis.

Love and Vinyl runs 85 minutes with no intermission.




RELATED STORIES - Washington, DC

1
Photos: First Look at SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL at The Keegan Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL at The Keegan Theatre

The Keegan Theatre has released production photos of their mainstage production SEUSSICAL: THE MUSICAL, by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty. Co-produced by Keegan PLAY-RAH-KA, Keegan’s brand for young people and families, the musical plays on the mainstage at Keegan June 17-July 22, 2023. Check out the photos here!

2
Review: THE LAST MATCH at 1st Stage Photo
Review: THE LAST MATCH at 1st Stage

The Last Match provides an intimate look into the tribulations of two tennis titans, Tim (Drew Kopas) and Sergei (Ethan Miller), who are fighting to achieve greatness both on-and-off the court. This non-chronological story inspires the audience to reflect upon existential struggles that are persistent and timeless.

3
Review: SONNETS FOR AN OLD CENTURY at Spooky Action Photo
Review: SONNETS FOR AN OLD CENTURY at Spooky Action

What did our critic think of SONNETS FOR AN OLD CENTURY at Spooky Action?

4
Review: ONE JEWISH BOY at Theater J Photo
Review: ONE JEWISH BOY at Theater J

In a stunning US premiere, Stephen Laughton’s beautifully moving 'One Jewish Boy' tells the heartbreaking story of a couple’s relationship, and examines the impact of trauma and the different ways we process it.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: First Look at Maude Apatow and Mason Alexander Park in CABARET Video Video: First Look at Maude Apatow and Mason Alexander Park in CABARET
Watch Miranda, Kander, and More Discuss NEW YORK, NEW YORK's Story and Score Video
Watch Miranda, Kander, and More Discuss NEW YORK, NEW YORK's Story and Score
Mykal Kilgore Performs the BROADWAY BARES: PLEASURE PARK Finale in Rehearsal Video
Mykal Kilgore Performs the BROADWAY BARES: PLEASURE PARK Finale in Rehearsal
Watch the Cast of HARMONY Wish Barry Manilow a Happy Birthday Video
Watch the Cast of HARMONY Wish Barry Manilow a Happy Birthday
View all Videos

Washington, DC SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Something Rotten!
Bowie Playhouse (5/26-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Martha Graham Dance Company
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (4/13-4/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Exclusion
Arena Stage (5/05-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hilary Hahn on Violin plays Brahms
Wolf Trap (8/04-8/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Nacirema Society ...
The Little Theatre of Alexandria (6/03-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Victorian Lyric Opera Company presents "The Sorcerer"
F. Scott Fitzgerald Theatre (8/31-9/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Virginia Opera: Sanctuary Road
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (2/03-2/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Virginia Opera: Madama Butterfly
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (3/16-3/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Virginia Opera: Siegfried
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (10/07-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Exclusion
Kreeger Theater (5/05-6/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You