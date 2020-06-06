Galvanize DC and Actors Arena Hold Making Space to Breathe/Gathering to Grieve Vigil

The Making Space to Breathe/Gathering to Grieve vigil, which was postponed from June 1, will take place on Monday, June 8, at 7pm outside Arena Stage. Participants are being encouraged to socially distance, wear masks, and to wear black or signs of mourning.



Event organizers write: "There has been an overwhelming need and want to gather (taking COVID precautions) to express our feelings around the senseless deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade and countless other Black people. We've got to put this feeling somewhere. As artists, we hold up a bright light for the world to look closely at itself. And oftentimes, it doesn't like what it sees but still we continue to hold that light up. It's necessary. It's urgent.



Paul Robeson said "Every artist, every scientist, every writer must decide now where (they) stand. The artist must take sides. (They) must elect to fight for freedom or fight for slavery. I have made my choice. I had no alternative."



WE, as a community, have no other alternative but to come together. Because Black lives do matter."

