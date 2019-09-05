Free Range Humans' Immersive JEKYLL & HYDE Musical Puts Audiences On Their Feet

Free Range Humans takes a giant step into immersive narrative with a site-specific staging of the Broadway musical JEKYLL & HYDE, where the audience will follow the action through the winding back rooms of an historic downtown Frederick church.

JEKYLL & HYDE has mesmerized audiences the world over with its pop rock hits from multi-Grammy- and Tony-nominated Frank Wildhorn and double-Oscar- and Grammy-winning Leslie Bricusse. The Free Range Humans production is a thrilling 90-minute adaptation that streamlines the narrative while highlighting the songs audiences love.

Producing Artistic Director Elizabeth Lucas says, "Immersive, compelling, shared experiences are our mission, and this JEKYLL & HYDE is a big step further into all of those things for us. Aside from being a dark thriller, the story explores the dualities and conflicts of the human condition, examining good vs evil, rich vs poor and hypocrisy vs morality, themes we are confronting now as individuals and as a community. Putting the audience on their feet following the action from room to room in our labyrinthine venue will heighten the audience connection to the story and push the boundaries of the audience experience."

Based on the classic story by Robert Louis Stevenson, a devoted man of science, Dr. Henry Jekyll is driven to find a chemical breakthrough that can solve some of mankind's most challenging medical dilemmas. Rebuffed by the powers that be, he decides to make himself the subject of his own experimental treatments, accidentally unleashing his inner demons along with the man that the world would come to know as Mr. Hyde.

This production features returning Free Range Humans Matt Hirsch as Jekyll/Hyde (MURDER BALLAD, 35MM, Helen-Hayes-Award-winner), Kylie Smith (MURDER BALLAD, Signature Theatre's ASSASSINS), and Camryn Shegogue (35MM), welcomes Frederick favorites Michael E. Mason and Surasree Das, both Endangered Species Project alums, and introduces to Frederick Russell Rinker (Blue Man Group), Matty Montes (Toby's Dinner Theatre), Benjamin Eisenhour (Amazing Grace at Museum of the Bible), Zoë Velling (Barter Theatre), Danie Harrow (Rockville Music Theatre), and Kenny Rodriguez (The Free Theatre).

Originally produced in Atlantic City by Broadway on the Boardwalk, this 90-minute adaptation is edited by director Elizabeth Lucas and is being done with the permission of the writers. Free Range Humans veterans music director Marci Shegogue, lighting designer TJ Lukacsina, and sound designer Brent Tomchik return, and are joined by fight choreographer Russell Rinker.

Free Range Humans' JEKYLL & HYDE opens October 18th and runs for ten performances through November 3rd at Centennial Memorial United Methodist Church, 8 W 2nd St, Frederick, MD. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Accommodations can be made for patrons who are mobility or hearing impaired. Run time is 90 minutes. JEKYLL & HYDE is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). Visit experience-human.com for more information.





