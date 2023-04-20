Ford's Theatre Society Hosts Sensory-Friendly Performance For SHOUT SISTER SHOUT!

Ford's Theatre Society will host a sensory-friendly performance for SHOUT SISTER SHOUT! on Saturday, May 6 at 2 p.m.

This performance is designed for those with sensory sensitivities who might benefit from an adjusted theatrical environment, including individuals with autism or other social, learning or cognitive disabilities. Our Sensory-Friendly experiences aim to provide a safe environment where individuals and families can relax and be who they are. Please note that this performance is limited to those who reach out to our box office regarding sensory-friendly offerings, to keep the experience comfortable for sensory-friendly audiences. It is not a general public performance.



"SHOUT SISTER SHOUT! celebrates the importance of inclusion in our history and on our stage, and we're thrilled to be offering a sensory-friendly performance that increases accessibility to this new musical," said Rajhaun Piranti, Associate Director of Visitor Services at Ford's Theatre. "Sister Rosetta Tharpe teaches us that you shouldn't be afraid to be who you are. The modifications for this performance aim to provide a safe theatrical environment tailored to be understanding of individuals and families' experiences."



Theatrical adjustments for this performance of SHOUT SISTER SHOUT! may include: adjusted overall sound levels in the theatre, especially for startling or loud sounds; lights in the theatre will remain on at a low level during the performance; a reduction of strobe lighting and lighting focused on the audience; space throughout the theatre for standing and movement; limited capacity to allow for space between parties; and Ford's Theatre staff trained to welcome and assist guests as needed. Printed and digital resource materials from Ford's accessibility committee will be available to prepare attendees for their visit.



Based on Gayle F. Wald's book Shout, Sister, Shout!, this new musical tells the story of Sister Rosetta Tharpe-one of America's most influential rock, R&B and gospel crossover singers and guitarists. Ambitious, courageous and uncompromisingly public, Tharpe became a pioneer of the women's movement for racial and sexual equality and musical legend who redefined the national and international music scene in the 1930s and 40s and beyond. Dive into Cheryl L. West's spirited, authentic and emotionally charged story about a charismatic music forerunner and the authentic roots of rock-and-roll.



Learn more at www.fords.org/visit-us/accessibility/sensory-friendly-performances. Ford's Theatre accessibility programs are supported by the Liberty Mutual Foundation.

A limited number of tickets are available to allow ample space for patron movement needs. Tickets for the sensory-friendly performance range $25-30. To reserve a ticket, please reach out to the Box Office directly at (202) 347-4833 or boxoffice@fords.org. Ford's Theatre staff are trained to assist patrons in finding the best seating options for their needs. Tickets are refundable until the start of the performance.

At Ford's Theatre, we are committed to ensuring visitors of all abilities can experience the performances, exhibits, history and programs our site has to offer.



In 2018, Ford's Theatre enlisted the support of consultants Diane Nutting and Roger Ideishi and piloted a sensory-friendly performance during our production of The Wiz. In the time since, Ford's Theatre staff has taken the lead for multiple sensory-friendly productions and museum events, creating preparatory materials for theatregoers and environment adjustments at Ford's and training the front-of-house team, cast and crew to welcome our audience for the sensory-friendly performance. Ford's Theatre is excited to once again partner with Nutting and Ideishi to bring this thrilling East Coast premiere of SHOUT SISTER SHOUT! to life in a way that is welcoming and accessible for our audience.



Sensory-friendly performances are offered at Ford's Theatre throughout the season, along with other accessibility and outreach programs.



Ford's For Me: a sensory-friendly museum experience, makes its return on June 17 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Learn more about Ford's For Me here.



Ford's also offers captioning for performances through the GalaPro app, the Free First Preview program, Generation Abe night for patrons younger than age 40 on May 4, Student Matinees and more. Please visit www.fords.org/visit/accessibility for more information.

One of the most visited sites in the nation's capital, Ford's Theatre reopened its doors in 1968, more than a hundred years after the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln. Operated through a partnership between Ford's Theatre Society and the National Park Service, Ford's Theatre is the premier destination in the nation's capital to explore and celebrate Abraham Lincoln's life and legacy.



Ford's Theatre Society was founded under the guidance of executive producer Frankie Hewitt, who, during her 35-year tenure, established Ford's as a living, Working Theatre producing performances that highlighted the diversity of the American experience. Since the arrival of Paul R. Tetreault as Director, critics and the theatre-going public have recognized Ford's for the superior quality of its artistic programming. With works from the Tony-nominated Come From Away and the nationally acclaimed Big River, to the world premieres of Grace, Meet John Doe, The Heavens Are Hung In Black, Liberty Smith, Necessary Sacrifices, The Widow Lincoln and The Guard, Ford's Theatre is making its mark on the American theatre landscape. Under the current leadership of Board of Trustees Chairman Phebe N. Novakovic and through the lens of Lincoln's leadership and legacy, Ford's today endeavors to advance Lincoln's "unfinished work" with programs and performances that cultivate empathy, encourage dialogue and bridge divides in American life.



For more information on Ford's Theatre and the Ford's Theatre Society, please visit www.fords.org.