DRUNK DRACULA to Return to DC This Fall

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On Wednesday, September 16 and running through Saturday, November 7, Drunk Dracula will return to the stage in the latest incarnation of the beloved underground phenomenon, Drunk Shakespeare.

Drunk Dracula is adapted from Bram Stoker's original story, written by Lori Wolter Hudson and Co-created by Scott Griffin, David Hudson, Lisa Klages Calhoun and Lori Wolter Hudson. Sound design is by Patrick Calhoun, lighting by Dawson Buckholz and Kels Ervi is the Associate Director. The play takes place at The Sage Theatre (1100 13th St., NW), a hidden library speakeasy in the heart of Washington D.C.

As is tradition, each performance will see one of the actors down five shots of liquor and dive headfirst into history's most iconic horror story. After centuries of being cooped up in his creepy old castle, Transylvania's thirstiest bachelor is in need of fresh blood to maintain his youthful looks and chiseled physique. Now he's ready to take a giant bite out of DC. The only hope to stop him is a Scooby Doo-esque gang of vampire hunters led by the one-and-only Buffy Van Yuengling. This hilarious retelling promises to be more fantastic than a Twilight marathon. Prepare for a spooky night of booze-infused laughs...and maybe even a bit of necking.

The Drunk Shakespeare Society is comprised of a rotating ensemble of actors including Gabriel Alejandro, Alexander Bryan, Alexander Carnot, Matt Castleman, Marissa Chaffee, Ian Charles, Amber Patrice Coleman, Benjamin Cudmore, Julia Link, Sarah Middough, Brenden Piefer, Zack Powell, Vish Shukla, Jacob Thompson, Tia Thomas, Rachel Walker, Erin Viets and Elena Zimmerman.

A New York Times Critics Pick, Drunk Shakespeare plays begin with one professional actor drinking more than five shots of liquor before attempting to lead the cast through a Shakespeare play (or in this case, a Bram Stoker novel) in under 90 minutes. The results are messy and outrageous. Every night is different and truly anything can happen. This performance will feature both spooky, Halloween fun, and as always, plenty of pop culture references.

Drunk Shakespeare takes the "drunk" in its name seriously when it comes to safety, not just spectacle. The show is a live theatrical event with real drinking, but the cast and crew are trained to keep it responsible. Performers follow strict drinking guidelines, are closely monitored during and after shows, and are provided safe and reliable transportation nightly. Patrons are encouraged to know their limits and arrange a safe ride home. Alcohol is never required for a great night. The comedy, energy, and audience interaction make the show just as fun for anyone who chooses to stay sober!

Performances of Drunk Dracula take place throughout the week. Tickets start at $53 and are available for purchase online at drunkdracula.com, where a full performance schedule is also available. A Royal Experience for two is available at each performance for $500. The Royal Experience includes VIP hand-carved throne seating while you indulge in the society's finest offerings: a bottle of champagne, two hand-crafted cocktails, delicious treats, and the ability to influence the performance as the Count and Countess.

Drunk Shakespeare is currently performing in New York City, Chicago, D.C., Phoenix, and Houston.

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