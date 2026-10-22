DR. SEUSS' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL to Open at Imagination Stage
Performances will run November 21–January 3.
Imagination Stage will ring in the holiday season with Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical. Performances run November 21, 2026–January 3, 2027.
Based on the book How the Grinch Stole Christmas! by Dr. Seuss, this musical adaptation of the classic animated film is brought to life with the book and lyrics by Timothy Mason, music by Mel Marvin, and additional music and lyrics by Albert Hague and Dr. Seuss. With direction and choreography from Ashleigh King, Whoville emerges with whimsical sets, toe-tapping songs, and the timeless story of a Grinch who discovers the true meaning of Christmas.
The creative team also includes Music Director Walter 'Bobby' McCoy, Scenic Designer Andrew Cohen, Costume Designer Paris Francesca, Lighting Designer Hailey LaRoe, Sound Designer Sam Crawford, and Resident Props and Puppet Designer Dre Moore. Samantha Leahan is Resident Stage Manager.
The show features a youth company including Ariana Pizzino, June Tuss, Richard Bradford, Penelope Porter, Adrianna Weir, and Benjamin Nesher. The professional cast includes Russell Rinker, Chris Genebach, Jimmy Bartlebaugh, Trenton McKenzie Beavers, Calvin Malone, Sarah Middough, Angelo Harrington II, Tobi Baisburd, and Ciara Wilkerson.
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