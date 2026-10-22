DR. SEUSS' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL to Open at Imagination Stage

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Imagination Stage will ring in the holiday season with Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical. Performances run November 21, 2026–January 3, 2027.

Based on the book How the Grinch Stole Christmas! by Dr. Seuss, this musical adaptation of the classic animated film is brought to life with the book and lyrics by Timothy Mason, music by Mel Marvin, and additional music and lyrics by Albert Hague and Dr. Seuss. With direction and choreography from Ashleigh King, Whoville emerges with whimsical sets, toe-tapping songs, and the timeless story of a Grinch who discovers the true meaning of Christmas.

The creative team also includes Music Director Walter 'Bobby' McCoy, Scenic Designer Andrew Cohen, Costume Designer Paris Francesca, Lighting Designer Hailey LaRoe, Sound Designer Sam Crawford, and Resident Props and Puppet Designer Dre Moore. Samantha Leahan is Resident Stage Manager.

The show features a youth company including Ariana Pizzino, June Tuss, Richard Bradford, Penelope Porter, Adrianna Weir, and Benjamin Nesher. The professional cast includes Russell Rinker, Chris Genebach, Jimmy Bartlebaugh, Trenton McKenzie Beavers, Calvin Malone, Sarah Middough, Angelo Harrington II, Tobi Baisburd, and Ciara Wilkerson.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 9 Days 03 Hrs 27 Min 36 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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