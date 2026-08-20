CHICKA CHICKA BOOM BOOM: THE MUSICAL to Play Imagination Stage

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Imagination Stage will welcome Chicka Chicka Boom Boom: The Musical to the Lerner Family Theatre, September 26–October 18. This show is best for children ages 3–9. Reviewers are invited to attend the VIP Performance on September 26 at 4:00, or any subsequent show.

'We are thrilled to present Chicka Chicka Boom Boom: The Musical at Imagination Stage and welcome young learners to experience language, literacy, and rhythm through theatre,' says Joanne Lamparter, Imagination Stage's Chief Artistic Programming Officer. 'The production embraces play and storytelling, which are both core to our mission.'

Based on the #1 best-selling title, Chicka Chicka Boom Boom: The Musical comes to Bethesda as part of a national tour presented by special arrangement with Third Wish Productions and was originally developed and produced by Seattle Children's Theatre. The show is a lively stage adaptation of the beloved children's book by Bill Martin Jr. and John Archambault, with illustrations by Lois Ehlert, published by Simon & Schuster Children's Publishing.

'It's been incredible to watch kids dancing in the aisles and parents leaving with huge smiles,' says Director and Writer Nina Meehan. 'We can't wait to share that energy with new audiences nationwide.'

Adapted for the stage by Nina Meehan and Austin Zumbro, with direction by Meehan, Chicka Chicka Boom Boom: The Musical's infectious rhythms and colorful imagery capture the spirit of the original book while delivering an immersive theatrical experience.

Chicka Chicka Boom Boom: The Musical, recommended for ages 3–9, runs September 26 to October 18, in Imagination Stage's Annette M. and Theodore N. Lerner Family Theatre. Tickets are $16 and up and may be purchased online at imaginationstage.org, in person at Imagination Stage's box office, or via phone at 301-280-1660. Group rates are available for parties of 10+. Box office hours are Tuesday-Friday from 10:00-2:00 and starting thirty minutes prior to performances on Saturday and Sunday.

SPECIAL PERFORMANCES

The VIP Performance on Saturday, Sep 26 at 4:00 includes an elevated guest experience. Following the performance, guests are invited to an exclusive reception, enjoy an interactive activity, and have a chance to meet the actors.

Access & Inclusion is a core value and program of Imagination Stage. In our professional theatre, that takes the form of having ASL-interpreted and Sensory-Friendly/Inclusive performances of every show. For Chicka Chicka Boom Boom: The Musical, those performances are:

ASL-Interpreted performance: Saturday, Oct 10 at 1:00

Sensory-friendly/Inclusive performance: Sunday, Oct 4 at 10:00

The 2026-27 Season of Heroes and Hope will continue with six more productions, including Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical, and returning favorites Wake Up, Brother Bear! and Inside Out and Backwards.

ABOUT IMAGINATION STAGE

Founded in 1979, Imagination Stage is the DMV's leader in positive youth development through the arts. We are driven to build a generation of compassionate, collaborative young people who are capable of changing the world. Beyond the classes, camps, and professional theatre for young audiences at our Bethesda location, Imagination Stage brings programming into the greater Washington, DC community through partnerships with Montgomery County Public Schools, DC Public Schools, and many others. Our Theatre for Change program, which serves teenagers by using theatre productions and educational workshops to bridge cultural divides, lifts up underrepresented voices, and explores complex social justice issues. Imagination Stage is the national partner of Kaiser Permanente to deliver their Educational Theatre program, focusing on mental health, to over 65,000 children and educators around the country during the current school year.

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