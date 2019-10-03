DOUBT At Studio Theatre Receives Second Extension; Must Close October 20

Studio Theatre's season-opening production of Doubt: A Parable has been extended a second time, closing October 20, 2019. John Patrick Shanley's Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece is directed at Studio by Matt Torney and anchored by Studio mainstay Sarah Marshall. She is joined by Christian Conn (Studio Theatre's Venus in Fur) as Father Flynn, Amelia Pedlow as Sister James, and Tiffany M. Thompson as Mrs. Muller.



The Bronx, 1964. Suspicions surface at a parochial school about a charismatic young priest's interest in a Catholic school's first and only Black student. Absent hard proof, Sister Aloysius, the school's starched and self-assured principal, tries to protect the innocent-but is she doing God's work or is her certitudea??actually pride? A searing masterwork by John Patrick Shanley about faith, ambiguity, and the price of moral conviction.a??





The 2019-2020 season will bea??Matta??Torney'sa??fourth as Associate Artistic Director at Studio Theatre, where he has previously directed If I Forget, Translations,a??The Hard Problem,a??MotherStruck!,a??Hedda Gabler,a??Jumpers for Goalpostsa??(nominated for two Helen Hayes Awards, including Best Ensemble),a??The New Electric Ballroom, anda??The Walworth Farcea??(nominated for two Helen Hayes Awards). Prior to his work at Studio, Matt served as the Director of Programming for Origin Theatre in New York, ana??Off Broadwaya??company that specializes in European new writing. His New York credits includea??Stop the Tempoa??anda??Tiny Dynamitea??(Origin Theatre, Drama Desk Award nominee),a??The Twelfth Labora??(Loading Dock), The Dudleysa??(Theater for the New City),a??The Angel of Historya??(HERE Arts Center), anda??Three Sistersa??anda??A Bright Room Called Daya??(Atlantic Theater Company). Regional credits includea??Sherlock Holmes and the Crucifer ofa??Blooda??anda??Observe the Sons of Ulster Marching Towards the Somme (Pittsburgh Irish and Classical Theatre), anda??Improbable Frequencya??(Solasa??Nua, Helen Hayes Award nominee for Best Choreography). International credits includea??Digging for Firea??anda??Plaza Suitea??(Rough Magic, National Tour),a??Angolaa??(workshop at The Abbey Theatre),a??Paisley and Mea??(Grand Opera House, Belfast),a??The Last Days of Judas Iscariota??(Making Strange, Irish Theatre Award nominee for Best Director), and Woyzecka??(Rough Magic, Best Production nominee at the Dublin Fringe Festival). Originally from Belfast, Matt holds an MFA from Columbia University.a??





Playwright, screenwriter, and directora??John Patrick Shanleya??is from the Bronx. His plays includea??The Portuguese Kid,a??Prodigal Son,a??Outside Mullingara??(Tony Award nomination),a??Danny and the Deep Blue Sea,a??Savage in Limbo,a??Four Dogs and a Bone,a??Dirty Story, anda??Beggars in the House of Plenty. His theatrical work isa??performed extensively around the world. For his play Doubt:a??A Parable, he received both the Tony Award and the Pulitzer Prize. In the arena of screenwriting he has nine films to his credit, most recentlya??Doubta??with Meryl Streep, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Amy Adams, and Viola Davis.a??Doubt, directed by John, was nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Adapted Screenplay. Other films include Five Corners (Speciala??Jury Prize, Barcelona),a??Alive,a??Joe Versus the Volcanoa??(which he also directed), anda??Live from Baghdada??for HBO (Emmy nomination). For his script ofa??Moonstruck, he received both the Writers Guild of America Award and an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. In 2009, The Writers Guild of America awarded him the Lifetime Achievement in Writing.



Sarah Marshalla??(Sister Aloysius) returns to Studio Theatre fora??Doubt: A Parablea??after appearing ina??Admissionsa??last season. Sarah has the honor of having performed at Studio Theatre more than any other performer in its history. Some of her Studio credits include The Apple Family Cycle, The Rocky Horror Show,a??The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie,a??Prometheus, Betty's Summer Vacation, a??Three Sisters,a??Miss Margarida's Way,a??Sylvia,a??The Risea??and Falla??of Little Voice,a??The Baltimore Waltz,a??When Ia??Was a Girl Ia??Used to Scream and Shout,a??My Sister ina??this House, Playing for Time, A Tastea??of Honey,a??The Visit, anda??Medea. She has performed at many Washington theatres including Woolly Mammotha??Theatre Company, Ford's Theatre, Round Housea??Theatre, Shakespeare Theatre Company, Arena Stage, Folger Theatre, Washingtona??Stage Guild, Signaturea??Theatre, anda??the Kennedy Center. Sarah hasa??taughta??acting for 30 years and currently teaches at Georgetown University.a??

Christian Conna??(Father Flynn)a??previously played Thomas ina??Venus in Fura??at Studio Theatre. New York credits include Desire Under the Elms on Broadway, The Metromaniacs





