D.C.'s Chamber Dance Project Presents World Premiere Dance Film Collaboration A SINGLE LIGHT

A SINGLE LIGHT will premiere on on September 24, 2020.

Chamber Dance Project, Washington's premier contemporary ballet company, presents New Works 2020 (& beyond). Chamber Dance Project is reaching beyond the stage-and the expected-to present virtual performance events that showcase our artists with exciting new dimensions of innovation and intimacy.

Following the success of a July 31 screening of new works created in four cities across America, another free screening of a world premiere dance film collaboration, A Single Light, will take place online on September 24, 2020. Reserve a free ticket for the nationally-presented screening at chamberdance.org/beyond or call 202-499-2297 for more information.

On Thursday, September 24, be the first to view a new dance film collaboration by the creators of last season's acclaimed Prufrock: choreographer Diane Coburn Burning and composer James Bigbee Garver, followed by the first public screening of Exit Wounds with the original cast Andile Ndlovu and Luis Torres.

A Single Light will incorporate vignettes choreographed by Diane Coburn Bruning through July Zoom rehearsals with seven of the company's dancers in their homes. The film, now in post-production, will be a collaboration with the composer of last season's acclaimed Prufrock, James Bigbee Garver, working with award-winning producer and filmmaker David Hamlin. The evening will also include the first public screening of a film made of Exit Wounds with the original cast. In keeping with the positive and creative outlook of CDP founder, Diane Coburn Bruning, there will be a "red carpet" post-show before the film.

"Embracing the new realities of a world living under pandemic, CDP's New Works 2020 (& beyond) looks to offer audience members a unique and memorable virtual performance experience that they can take to heart every bit as much as if they were seated in a theater. Perhaps even more so, as they will be part of a global audience sharing in the creativity of CDP's fabulous artists together," said international arts writer and critic Steve Sucato.

