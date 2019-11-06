DC Jazz Festival's 2020 DCJazzPrix Applications are Open

The DC Jazz Festival® (DCJF) has announced the launch of its 2020 international emerging jazz bands competition, DCJazzPrix, with applications live now at dcjazzprix.org. The entry fee remains a modest $49 per band.

"DCJazzPrix is unique in that it aims to identify and showcase emerging and exceptional jazz band talent from an international perspective, "said Sunny Sumter, DCJF Executive Director, adding "DCJazzPrix is designed to help launch and further promote the careers of emerging jazz ensembles who are committed to sustained and creative band development and performance opportunities."

The winner of the 2019 DCJazzPrix, Ernest Turner Trio, won a $15,000 cash prize, and will perform June 20, 2020 as part of the 2020 DC JazzFest presented by Events DC on one of our main stages. Different from other competitions, DCJazzPrix recognizes the band and the essential interactions between band members as the core pursuit of the jazz aesthetic.

Among the criteria for applying is bands must be comprised of 2-9 members. Each band member must be at least 18 years old, but not older than 42 as of March 4, 2019. Application deadline is March 8, 2020 at 11:59 pm ET. Additional eligibility requirements include:

Bands may combine any instrumentation including conventional jazz strings and winds formats and/or percussion, voice(s), and technology.

Band [personnel] stability is stressed: band personnel may not change once the application is submitted

Bands must show clear evidence as a functioning, performing ensemble prior to time of application: groups should not establish a band with the purpose of competing in the DCJazzPrix

Should the band be selected as a finalist, each band member is required to compete in Washington, DC during the 2020 DC JazzFest presented by Events DC

Applicant bands may be affiliated or housed within music school departments or be categorized as "stand-alone/self-contained" and/or professionally emerging ensembles, as long as they meet entry criteria.

The DCJazzPrix winner is awarded a $15,000 cash prize and a year-long association with the DC Jazz Festival organization including extensive public exposure, technical assistance, career development services; and a 2021 DC JazzFest paid main stage engagement. Additionally, the finalists play a (paid) New York City engagement in the 2019/2020 season at Tribeca Performing Arts Center (TPAC) as part of TPAC's annual Jazz in Progress young artist series!

A prestigious jury evaluates eligible applications based on artistic excellence and artistic merit. On April 1, 2020, three finalist bands will be announced and invited to Washington, DC for the DCJazzPrix Finals, part of 16th Annual DC JazzFest presented by Events DC, performing in front of a live audience on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

DCJazzPrix is made possible thanks to the generous support of the Leonard and Elaine Silverstein Family Foundation; and the DCJazzPrix award thanks to Conrad Kenley, Linda and Michael Sonnenreich, and the Galena-Yorktown Foundation.

The largest, citywide international jazz festival in the U.S., the 2020 DC JazzFest dates are June 12-21. For more information about the DC Jazz Festival, a nonprofit service organization, and our year-round programs, visit www.dcjazzfest.org





Related Articles Shows View More Washington, DC Stories