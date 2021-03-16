Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
DC Jazz Festival Announces Official Dates for 2021 DC JazzFest

DC JazzFest at The Wharf will take place September 4-5, over Labor Day Weekend, as a hybrid of in-person performances and live streaming to a worldwide audience.

Mar. 16, 2021  

DC Jazz Festival Announces Official Dates for 2021 DC JazzFest

The DC Jazz Festival today announced the official dates for this year's edition of the DC JazzFest as September 1-5, 2021. Due to the ongoing pandemic, DCJF will postpone this year's festival to September as a celebration of all things jazz in DC, with a tentpole weekend at the District Wharf, a waterfront destination with restaurants, shops, and stunning views. DC JazzFest at The Wharf will take place September 4-5, over Labor Day Weekend, as a hybrid of in-person performances and live streaming to a worldwide audience.

The largest jazz festival in the nation's capital, the 17th annual DC JazzFest will feature a robust lineup of incredible artists - from homegrown talent to NEA Jazz Masters - with concerts citywide. The variety of festival experiences across the city will include in-person and live stream performances, up-close and personal "Meet the Artist" conversations, and the DCJazzPrix international jazz band competition finals from Union Stage.

"While we are still in the middle of a challenging time, DC JazzFest is working closely with our DC partners to deliver a safe, world-class festival featuring great music for the jazz enthusiast and casual fan alike," said DCJF Executive Director Sunny Sumter. "The well-being of our patrons, artists and festival production team is a top priority and the move from June to September will support a safe festival experience for all."

DCJF will announce its full lineup and more details on our citywide celebration in late spring. We look forward to this immersive "jazz takeover" of DC in September.


