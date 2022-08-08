Cast and Creative Team Announced For NO PLACE TO GO at Signature Theatre

Signature Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for the musical No Place to Go, written by Ethan Lipton with music composed by Ethan Lipton, Eben Levy, Ian M. Riggs, and Vito Dieterle. No Place to Go is directed by Signature's Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner (Signature's She Loves Me, RENT) and will star Bobby Smith (Signature's She Loves Me, Grand Hotel). Ian M. Riggs (The Public Theater's No Place to Go, Broadway's Mean Girls) is the production's Music Director and Arranger. Performances run August 30 - October 16, 2022 in Signature's ARK Theatre. Tickets are available at SigTheatre.org.

"Signature is excited to open our season with No Place to Go, an irreverent and moving musical about a man faced with losing his job after 10 years of corporate loyalty," said Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner. "This show is for anyone who has been unable to fall asleep at night worried that the bottom is going to fall out of the safe cocoon they've built. Alongside witty and impassioned songs, our central character narrates the events that led to his unemployment. Hilarious and heartfelt, Ethan Lipton has crafted a show that resonates powerfully today. I am thrilled that audiences will experience the DC premiere of this intelligent musical alongside a tour-de-force performance from one of the DMV's finest actors, Bobby Smith."

"Ten years after my bandmates and I premiered No Place to Go at The Public Theater, I'm thrilled that Signature is producing the show with DC-area performers (including our bassist Ian M. Riggs)," said writer and composer Ethan Lipton. "This show tells the story of someone who is struggling to adapt to a changing world. It's about the dignity of work and the cultural cost of treating people as if they're disposable. It's also a musical that puts music and off-kilter comedy at its center, and I couldn't be more excited to see Bobby, Matthew and company give it new life at Signature Theatre."

In No Place to Go, a dedicated corporate "information refiner" has learned that his company is moving to a cheaper, but very (very) remote, location and taking the jobs with it. Backed by a jazz band, this permanent part-timer must decide whether to go and uproot his family's life or embark on an unknown venture. Sardonic wit merges with clever jazz, blues and bluegrass music for an irreverent capitalist critique of the personal cost of doing business. In addition to Bobby Smith, the cast for No Place to Go includes Tom Lagana (Signature's Chess, The Kennedy Center's Little Shop of Horrors) as Jonah/Guitar, Ian M. Riggs (The Public Theater's No Place to Go, Broadway's Mean Girls) as Duke/Bass & Guitar, and Grant Langford (Signature's Ain't Misbehavin', ArtCentric's Technicolor) as Sal/Saxophone.

The creative team for No Place to Go includes Scenic Design by Paige Hathaway (Signature's The Upstairs Department, Round House Theatre's The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time), Costume Design by Frederick P. Deeben (Signature's Midnight at The Never Get, PCPA Theaterfest's Oklahoma!), Lighting Design by Max Doolittle (Olney Theatre Center's Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Studio Theatre's Every Brilliant Thing), and Sound Design by Matt Rowe (Signature's Miss Saigon, Olney Theatre Center's A.D. 16). Signature Casting is by Jorge Acevedo. Joey Blakely is the Production Stage Manager, Erica Feidelseit is the Production Assistant, and Chris Royal is the copyist.