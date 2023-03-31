Cast Completed For EXCLUSION at Arena Stage

Complete casting has been announced for Exclusion at Arena Stage. The cast includes Tony Nam, Karoline Xu, Josh Stamberg, Michelle Vergara Moore, Karen Li, Jonathan Feuer, and Ryan Dalusung.

In Exclusion, an award-winning historian is thrilled when her best-selling book about the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882 is optioned for a mini-series by a Hollywood mogul. Her euphoria turns to disillusionment as she finds herself constantly defending its authenticity in the struggle between what's true and what sells.

Exclusion is by Kenneth Lin and drected by Trip Cullman.

Performances run May 5 - June 25, 2023 in the Kreeger Theater.