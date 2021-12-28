Cast Announced for DC Premiere of WHITE NOISE by Suzan-Lori Parks

Casting is set for Studio Theatre's production of White Noise by Suzan-Lori Parks, the Theatre's first live, in-person production in nearly two years. Playing a tight group of thirtysomethings whose friendship is tested after they embark on a radical social experiment are RJ Brown (Leo), Katie Kleigera??(Dawn), Quinn Franzen (Ralph), and Tatiana Williams (Misha). The production will be directed by Studio's Associate Artistic Director Reginald L. Douglas.



Audiences will experience an updated version of Parks's unflinching drama during its DC premiere from January 12 - February 20, 2022. Originally written in 2016, Parks revisited the play ahead of its 2021 London premiere, changing a pivotal setting from a bowling alley to a shooting range-which shifts the play's tone in a way Parks thinks the audience is ready for: "The play was full of rage in 2016, and now it's angrier, it's an angrier play-and yet, it's more compassionate," Parks explained in an interview for the Bridge Theatre (London) production. "Everyone is pushed in the play. To take a good look at their shit and figure out a way to work through it."

ABOUT WHITE NOISE



Leo, Dawn, Ralph, and Misha are longtime friends and sometimes lovers who are coming into their own in the city, until a violent police encounter prompts Leo to suggest an audacious experiment that unmasks long-simmering secrets among the group. Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Suzan-Lori Parks brings her bold sense of humor and history to a story about four thirtysomethings in a not-at-all post-racial world.