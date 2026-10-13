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CULT OF LOVE to Make Regional Premiere at Round House Theatre

The Broadway comedy will star Jane Beard and Sophia Early in a cast of ten at Round House Theatre in Bethesda.

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CULT OF LOVE to Make Regional Premiere at Round House Theatre

eslye Headland's darkly funny, music-filled Broadway hit Cult of Love will make its regional premiere at Round House Theatre this holiday season. Directed by Artistic Director Ryan Rilette, this alternative to the traditional holiday fare marks the return of longtime Round House company member Jane Beard, alongside Sophia Early, Lilli Hokama, Alyssa Keegan, Ian Mellencamp, Cody Nickell, Michael Perrie Jr., Scott Sedar, Dina Thomas, and Joanna Whicker. Cult of Love runs November 18 through December 27. More information here.

Set at Christmas, Cult of Love follows the Dahls, an intensely devoted Christian family, as they gather for the holidays. As the four adult siblings return home to reconnect with their parents and one another, old grievances resurface, faith is questioned, loyalties are tested, and long-held beliefs begin to crack.

Leslye Headland started writing Cult of Love following Donald Trump's first election, noting the fracturing of families and friends along political lines. In the decade since then, that fracturing has grown even wider, making this deeply funny story of a family trying to work through their differences to celebrate Christmas together hit harder than ever before,” says Rilette. "We love ensemble plays at Round House, especially those where the personal mirrors the political, so we're thrilled to introduce DMV audiences to this Broadway hit this holiday season."

The cast is joined by a dynamic creative team that includes Music Director Paige Rammelkamp, Scenic Designer Paige Hathaway, Costume Designer Ivania Stack, Lighting Designer Harold F. Burgess II, Sound Designer Sartje Pickett, Dramaturg Naysan Mojgani, Fight Director Casey Kaleba, Stage Manager Che Wernsman, Assistant Stage Manager Tori Schuchmann, Production Assistant Daniel Nie, and Casting Director Sarah Cooney.

Tickets may be purchased by calling 240.644.1100 or ordering online at RoundHouseTheatre.org. Round House Theatre is located at 4545 East-West Highway, one block from Wisconsin Avenue and the Bethesda station on Metro's Red Line.  

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