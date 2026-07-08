CRAZYSEXYCOOL & More Lead Washington, DC's July 2026 Top Theatre Shows

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Washington, DC is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month. See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Washington, DC for July 2026.

CrazySexyCool – The TLC Musical

Arena Stage - Now through August 09, 2026

TLC blazed a trail and changed the game. The trio stormed the '90s music scene, not only topping the charts—but creating the look, sound, and soul of a generation. Now their journey comes to the stage with the fresh, new musical CrazySexyCool. Visionary writer and director, Kwame Kwei-Armah (One Love: The Bob Marley Musical) brings TLC’s (mostly true) story of unshakable sisterhood to the stage, featuring a powerhouse cast, high-octane choreography, and multi-platinum Billboard hits like "Waterfalls," "Creep," "Unpretty," and of course, "No Scrubs." Go beyond the fiery scandals, explosive creative clashes, and harrowing tragedies to experience this remarkable tale of defiance, triumph, and love.

For tickets: click here.

Carla Hall - Please Underestimate Me

Olney Theatre Center - Now through July 12, 2026

Award-winning chef, best-selling author, and beloved TV personality, Carla Hall, is at the top of her game. But getting there was no picnic. In this theatrical one-woman show, Carla Hall invites you to “strap in” for a wild, hilarious, and emotional ride as she reveals how she learned to embrace her own authenticity, “work her quirk” and finally step into her power. From her Tennessee roots as an awkward theater camp kid, to Howard University, to a stint on the runways of Paris, to her irreverent takes on the confusing expectations of Black excellence, crushing sexism, and the many attempts to erase her uniqueness, Carla has had to battle every step of the way to find her true voice -- and wait till you hear it. In this insightful and inspiring World Premiere, Carla reveals the secret ingredients to her greatest creation: herself. This intimate exchange will leave audiences laughing, thinking, feeling and… maybe even discovering a little of their own power in simply being themselves.

For tickets: click here.

Feeling Afraid As If Something Terrible Is Going To Happen

Studio Theatre - Now through July 12, 2026

After years of swiping, a permanently single, professionally neurotic stand-up finally meets Mr. Right – and then does everything wrong. Strap in for a delightfully dark journey through self-awareness and self-sabotage as he decides whether love is worth the price of a killer punchline. This darkly comedic one-man show delves into the anxieties of modern life with razor-sharp wit, tackling everything from the fear of intimacy to the terror of vulnerability.

For tickets: click here.

The Play That Goes Wrong

Keegan Theatre - Now through July 12, 2026

The Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society is presenting its newest production, THE MURDER AT HAVERSHAM MANOR, but things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. This 1920s whodunit has everything you never wanted in a show — an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines). Nevertheless, the accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences! Part Monty Python, part Sherlock Holmes, this Olivier Award–winning comedy is a global phenomenon that’s guaranteed to leave you aching with laughter!

For tickets: click here.

A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder

Olney Theatre Center - Now through August 23, 2026

A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder is a regional premiere at Olney Theatre Center, set to run from July 2 to August 23, 2026. Directed by Eleanor Holdridge, this Tony Award-winning musical is a comedic tale centered on Monty Navarro, who discovers he is eighth in line to an aristocratic fortune. As he navigates his newfound connections within the wealthy D’Ysquith family, he plots to eliminate those ahead of him in the inheritance line. Tom Story takes on the challenge of portraying all seven ill-fated members of the D’Ysquith family, delivering a unique and engaging theatrical experience.

For tickets: click here.

Disney's The Little Mermaid in Concert

Wolf Trap - July 11, 2026 through July 11, 2026

Venture “Under the Sea” with Ariel and friends as the National Symphony Orchestra breathes new life into Disney’s animated classic The Little Mermaid. Featuring a screening of the full film with songs and score by Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken and lyricist Howard Ashman, sing along to symphonic renditions of Ariel’s soaring “Part of Your World” and Ursula’s villainous “Poor Unfortunate Souls.” With plenty of steel drums and music that makes a splash, this is the perfect night out for Disney adults and little swimmers alike.



Presentation licensed by Disney Concerts. ®All rights reserved.

Start Time: 7:30PM

Doors Open: 6:00PM

For tickets: click here.

What Became of Us

Signature Theatre - Now through July 26, 2026

What Became of Us is a poignant play that explores the lifelong bond between two siblings, highlighting their unique experiences as one is an immigrant from The Old Country and the other is born in This Country. Through shared memories and significant life events, they navigate moments of connection, conflict, and reconciliation as they witness each other's paths unfold. The production features alternating casts, each representing different diasporic backgrounds, creating an intimate portrayal of identity and belonging. Directed by Ethan Heard, this deeply personal story redefines the concept of home through the lens of family relationships.

For tickets: click here.

Pippin

Signature Theatre - Now through July 26, 2026

Signature Theatre will present Pippin, directed by Matthew Gardiner, from May 12 to July 26, 2026. This musical by Stephen Schwartz follows Pippin, the heir of Charlemagne, on his quest for purpose amid a world of ambition and disillusionment. With a mix of thrilling dance and iconic songs like "Corner of the Sky" and "Magic to Do," this production explores what it truly means to be extraordinary.

For tickets: click here.

Beetlejuice

The National Theatre - Now through July 26, 2026

Musical

For tickets: click here.

Looking to include your shows? Submit them to our listings here.