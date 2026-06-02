OTHELLO & More Lead Washington, DC's June 2026 Top Theatre Shows

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Washington, DC is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month. See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Washington, DC for June 2026.

Wendell Pierce in Othello

Shakespeare Theatre Company - May 19, 2026 through June 28, 2026

Wendell Pierce in OTHELLO By William Shakespeare Directed by Simon Godwin Now Playing through JUN 18 Harman Hall | 610 F St NW Trust no one. Simon Godwin directs Wendell Pierce (The Wire, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Elsbeth) in Shakespeare’s towering tragedy about the power of words to kill. Venice is scandalized when its protector, Othello (Pierce), elopes with a nobleman’s daughter, while his most trusted lieutenant, Iago (Ben Turner, Macbeth), seethes after being passed over for a promotion. Vengeful Iago speaks a word and contorts the world: transforming Othello’s faithful wife into an adulteress and upright men into beasts. Runtime: Approximately 3 hours, with a 15-minute intermission.

For tickets: click here.

The Motion

Arena Stage - Now through June 14, 2026

What begins as a razor-sharp debate spirals into a world-altering unraveling as four scholars are thrust into a kaleidoscopic odyssey through memory, identity, and the fragile boundaries of belief. As the world around them transforms, they find unexpected solace, love, and companionship. Collectively, they wrestle with profound and unsettling questions about purpose, morality, and what it truly means to be alive. The Motion is a searing, intelligent, and emotionally charged journey into the core of the human condition—where certainty shatters, vulnerability reigns, and no conviction emerges unscathed.

For tickets: click here.

Purlie Victorious

Studio Theatre - Now through June 14, 2026

Purlie is home on a mission—to buy back his father’s church and liberate the sharecroppers he grew up with from the brutal segregationist who still runs their plantation. Purlie Victorious features a madcap plot, survival techniques forged in the Jim Crow South, and satiric targets that feel as urgent as they did when the play premiered in 1961—its 2023 Broadway revival was nominated for six Tony awards. Psalmayene 24 (The Colored Museum) will direct this timely and lacerating comedy.

For tickets: click here.









Feeling Afraid As If Something Terrible Is Going To Happen

Studio Theatre - June 04, 2026 through July 12, 2026

After years of swiping, a permanently single, professionally neurotic stand-up finally meets Mr. Right – and then does everything wrong. Strap in for a delightfully dark journey through self-awareness and self-sabotage as he decides whether love is worth the price of a killer punchline. This darkly comedic one-man show delves into the anxieties of modern life with razor-sharp wit, tackling everything from the fear of intimacy to the terror of vulnerability.

For tickets: click here.





The Play That Goes Wrong

Keegan Theatre - June 06, 2026 through July 12, 2026

The Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society is presenting its newest production, THE MURDER AT HAVERSHAM MANOR, but things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. This 1920s whodunit has everything you never wanted in a show — an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines). Nevertheless, the accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences! Part Monty Python, part Sherlock Holmes, this Olivier Award–winning comedy is a global phenomenon that’s guaranteed to leave you aching with laughter!

For tickets: click here.

CrazySexyCool – The TLC Musical

Arena Stage - June 12, 2026 through August 09, 2026

TLC blazed a trail and changed the game. The trio stormed the 90s music scene, not only topping the charts—but creating the look, sound, and soul of a generation. With their unforgettable anthems, fly dance moves, and head-turning style, Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas defined what it meant to be women in music. The most successful female group of all time, they’ve spent over three decades breaking boundaries and empowering generations. Now their journey comes to the stage with the fresh, new musical CrazySexyCool.

For tickets: click here.

Broadway in the Park featuring Tituss Burgess and Heather Headley

Wolf Trap - June 20, 2026 through June 20, 2026

Experience unforgettable live performances of your favorite show tunes as Signature Theatre and Wolf Trap come together for the sixth annual Broadway in the Park. This collaborative musical theater performance features Broadway stars Tituss Burgess (Oh, Mary!; Moulin Rouge! The Musical; The Little Mermaid), and Heather Headley (The Color Purple, Aida, The Lion King) alongside the Signature Theatre voices you’ve come to know and love.

For tickets: click here.

Looking to include your shows? Submit them to our listings here.