HAMNET & More Lead Washington, DC's Spring 2026 Top Theatre Shows

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Washington, DC is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month. See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Washington, DC for Spring 2026.

Hamnet

Shakespeare Theatre Company - Now through April 12, 2026

When the plague steals 11-year-old Hamnet from his loving parents, Agnes and William, they must each confront their loss alone. And yet, out of the greatest suffering, something of extraordinary wonder is born. Experience the U.S. premiere of the Royal Shakespeare Company’s “sweeping and sentimental” (The Guardian) stage adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s best-selling novel, adapted by award-winning playwright Lolita Chakrabarti (Life of Pi) and directed by Erica Whyman.

For tickets: click here.

Inherit the Wind

Arena Stage - Now through April 05, 2026

Based on the real-life Scopes “Monkey” Trial, this electrifying courtroom drama pits two towering legal minds against each other in a small-town battle over science, religion, and the right to think freely. As the town becomes a stage for national attention, personal conviction clashes with public opinion in a trial that transcends its time. Inherit the Wind, the American classic byJerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee, is a searing, deeply human portrait of a country still wrestling with the cost—and courage—of progress.



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Jonah

Studio Theatre - Now through April 19, 2026

Ana is on her own, a scholarship student at a boarding school, until she meets day-student Jonah. But what begins as an exploration of new and joyful desire shifts into more complex negotiations of intimacy and survival, covering decades in one woman’s life. Critically lauded in New York, Jonah is a story of rage, resilience, and the radical possibilities of trust by Studio favorite Rachel Bonds.

For tickets: click here.

1776

Ford's Theatre - Now through May 16, 2026

This popular American musical is an insightful, vibrant and humorous take on our founding fathers’ determination to do the right thing for their fledgling nation. As members of the Second Continental Congress struggle to reach consensus, John Adams, Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson argue for independence from the British monarchy. The ensuing debates defined our country. As we explore this historical moment through the evolving identity of America today, this robust, award-winning musical boldly brings our country’s beginnings to blazing life.

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Appropriate

Olney Theatre Center - Now through April 19, 2026

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ searing satire of a family digging through their recently deceased patriarch’s crumbling estate is both gut-splittingly funny and shocking in its confrontation of conveniently forgotten family history. DC-luminaries Kimberly Gilbert (Angels in America) and Cody Nickell (Ink) star as siblings battling over the possession and meaning of their father’s dark patrimony. As the rest of the family descends on the ancestral property in rural Arkansas, old rivalries and grudges are eclipsed by the moral weight of what they find. Staged in our black box Mulitz-Gudelsky Theatre Lab, this will be a unique staging of one of the most important American plays of the past 15 years.

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A Good Day to Me Not to You

Arena Stage - Now through May 03, 2026

Drama Desk Award-winning actor Lameece Issaq teams up with two-time Obie-winning director Lee Sunday Evans on her wildly candid new play, which centers on the chaotic life of a 40-something dental lab tech who gets fired and moves into a woman's rooming house run by nuns. While there, she must come to terms with her unfulfilled path to motherhood and the untimely death of her younger sister, all while fending off her unpredictable and sometimes deranged cohabitants. A Good Day to Me Not to You is a deeply human and comedic one-woman show that “opts for all-out vulnerability, dissecting the psyche as if the stage were an operating table” (The New York Times).

For tickets: click here.

The Minutes

Keegan Theatre - April 04, 2026 through May 03, 2026

Night falls on Big Cherry, USA — a seemingly ordinary town with secrets festering beneath its folksy charm. As the city council meeting unfolds in real time, tensions rise, alliances shift, and a routine agenda veers into chaos. What begins as civic procedure spirals into a gripping unmasking of buried truths — and a chilling question: How far would you go to protect your version of the truth? From the razor-sharp pen of Pulitzer Prize winner Tracy Letts (AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY), THE MINUTES is a darkly hilarious, slow-burning thriller that peels back the patriotic veneer of American identity. Part biting satire, part psychological mystery, it exposes the rot at the heart of institutional power and the stories we tell to survive it.

For tickets: click here.

The Wiz

The National Theatre - April 07, 2026 through April 12, 2026

THE WIZ returns “home” to stages across America in an all-new Broadway-bound tour, the first one in 40 years. The tour begins in THE WIZ’s original home city of Baltimore, where the show made its world premiere 50 years ago. This groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway—from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock, and finger-snapping 70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy’s journey to find her place in a contemporary world.

For tickets: click here.

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