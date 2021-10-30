COME HOME: A CELEBRATION OF RETURN to be Performed Next Month

The Kennedy Center will present the Washington National Opera musical event, Come Home: A Celebration of Return. The event will feature the musical stylings of Pretty Yende, Isabel Leonard, Lawrence Brownlee, Alexandria Shiner, David Butt Philip, Christian Van Horn, and more. The concert will include a musical tribute to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Come Home: A Celebration of Return will have four performances, running November 6-14. Tickets can be purchased here.

You can see a sneak peek of the event below.