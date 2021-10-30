Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

COME HOME: A CELEBRATION OF RETURN to be Performed Next Month

pixeltracker

The event will include a musical tribute to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Oct. 30, 2021  
COME HOME: A CELEBRATION OF RETURN to be Performed Next Month

The Kennedy Center will present the Washington National Opera musical event, Come Home: A Celebration of Return. The event will feature the musical stylings of Pretty Yende, Isabel Leonard, Lawrence Brownlee, Alexandria Shiner, David Butt Philip, Christian Van Horn, and more. The concert will include a musical tribute to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Come Home: A Celebration of Return will have four performances, running November 6-14. Tickets can be purchased here.

You can see a sneak peek of the event below.

COME HOME: A CELEBRATION OF RETURN to be Performed Next Month
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More Washington, DC Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Girl from the North Country Logo Speckled Mug
Girl from the North Country Logo Speckled Mug
Mean Girls Unisex Names Tee
Mean Girls Unisex Names Tee
Hadestown Red Flower Enamel Pin
Hadestown Red Flower Enamel Pin

From This Author Gigi Gervais