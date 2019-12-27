Brian Ganz Brings 'Chopin: The Growth of Genius' to The Music Center at Strathmore

Internationally acclaimed pianist Brian Ganz celebrates a decade into his sojourn of performing the complete works of Frédéric Chopin with "Chopin: The Growth of Genius" at The Music Center at Strathmore at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. The entire concert will be marked by Ganz's signature "musical gardening": Ganz will showcase Chopin's growth as a composer by showing how early waltzes, polonaises, nocturnes, and marches demonstrate the seed of his genius, followed by more mature examples of the same genres. This is the first time Ganz has employed this technique for the course of an entire performance.

"I'm especially excited to alter this year's concert by foraying into the technique and growth of Chopin's musical works over the years," said Ganz, who will perform five episodes of musical gardening - three before intermission, and two afterward.

"Part of the concert will feature a few of Chopin's most well-recognized compositions, including the famous Funeral March and Polonaise-Fantaisie, as well as the brilliant Waltzes, Op. 34, and the gloriously expressive Nocturnes, Op. 27," Ganz said. He began his "Extreme Chopin" quest in January 2011 with a sold-out recital in partnership with The National Philharmonic at The Music Center at Strathmore. He has since maintained a brimming concert schedule, representing his unique niche as perhaps the only pianist to perform Chopin's entire oeuvre. "I believe Brian is the first musician to attempt to perform all of Chopin's works," said Piotr Gajewski, National Philharmonic music director.

Ticket prices are $29-$79, free for young people age 7-17. and college students pay $10. There is a new 25% discount for military and veterans. Strathmore is located at 5301 Tuckerman Lane, North Bethesda. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.nationalphilharmonic.org or call 301.581.5100.





Related Articles Shows View More Washington, DC Stories

More Hot Stories For You