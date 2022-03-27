BWW Review: RENT at The National Theatre

The release of Netflix's tick, tick...BOOM! has revived interest in the life and career of Jonathan Larson, the talented musician and writer behind his award-winning musical, RENT. The story and music of Jonathan Larson's RENT resonates so much today as it did when it premiered on Broadway in 1996. RENT's 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour, directed by Evan Ensign, is a reminder of the decades of love that this musical has brought to so many people, especially the LGBTQIA+ community.

RENT is a year in the life of a circle of friends (and lovers). Mark (J.T. Wood) and Roger (Coleman Cummings) owe Benny, their ex-friend and landlord, (Jared Bedgood) last year's rent. Maureen (Lydie Moe), Mark's ex-girlfriend, and Joanne (Rayla Garske), Maureen's girlfriend, are creating a performance to protest against Benny's treatment of people without homes. Tom (Shafiq Hicks) falls in love with Angel (Javon King) and the two become inseparable. Sparks fly between Mimi (Aiyana Smash) and Roger. This synopsis only captures snapshot moments of what RENT is about. Within these stories, the musical weaves glimpses into the AIDS epidemic, grief, addiction, and the housing crisis.



The Company of the RENT 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour, RENT 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour

Credit: Carol Roseg

The topical nature of RENT is amplified by its music. From "Seasons of Love" to "La Vie Bohème," the RENT fan favorites are all there (and they are phenomenal). But, it's the "least" popular songs in this musical that leave a lasting impression. These songs include "Will I?", "Take Me or Leave Me," "Out Tonight," Today 4 U", and "Santa Fe." Hicks' rich voice takes the lead in a jazzy little number, "Santa Fe," in which he, along with Angel, dream of a life outside of New York City. "Will I?" is a beautifully haunting number done by Angel's support group and reflects the uncertainty of those who diagnosed with HIV. Smash's solo of "Out Tonight" is another standout song with its high-energy choreography on platform railings. King's Angel sings a playful and bright, "Today 4 U." "Take Me or Leave Me" is a power ballad in the form of a duet that reflects the tension between Moe's Maureen and Garske's Joanne.

RENT's production design reflects the "bohemian" lifestyle of its characters. From Mark's iconic scarf to Angel's mistletoe outfit, the costumes designed by Angela Wendt, echo the designs of the original Broadway production. The set design by Paul Clay brings out a vibrant cityscape with platforms reminiscent of fire escapes with a Christmas tree composed of bicycles, a mannequin head, and twinkling fairy lights.

Whether you see this show at the National Theatre in D.C. or elsewhere, this national tour of RENT shouldn't be missed for long-time fans and for new Larson fans.

Running Time: 2 hours and 30 minutes with a 15-minute intermission



Rent runs at the National Theatre in D.C. - 1321 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20004 - from Friday, March 25 until Sunday, March 27. Tickets can be purchased here.