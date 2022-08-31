Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BWW Review: LITTLE WOMEN At Nextstop Theater Company

Review: LITTLE WOMEN At Nextstop Theater Company

Little Women at NextStop Theater Company is candid, humble, charming, and a great addition to other adaptations like it. Sure to please any fans of this classic story.

Register for Washington, DC News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 31, 2022  

Little Women The Musical with book by Allan Knee, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein, and music by Jason Howland was adapted in 1999 from the 1868 novel by Louisa May Alcott of the same name. Alcott's words have sparked many unique adaptations from television specials to audio dramas, to Greta Gerwig's 2019 interpretation, to Little Women The Musical. Louisa May Alcott's classic coming-of-age story about the four March sisters has most recently arrived at NextStop Theater in Herndon, VA.

Charlotte La Nasa's direction along with Elisa Rosman's musical direction of this musical transports audiences to the modest home of the March sisters. NextStop's Little Women is candid, humble, and charming, exactly what this story needs. La Nasa's direction focuses not on bells and whistles but rather on the raw and real connection between these four sisters. Rosman's musical direction follows this same trend with a very simple orchestration of just two pianos. This production is realistic, letting audiences study the March women, their unembellished lives, and their grand dreams.

This cast as a whole is very well-rounded with 'astonishing' vocals all around. Alex De Bard as Jo March, Tori Gomez as Amy March, and Katie McManus as Marmee each steal the show and capture the audience with their multifaceted performances. De Bard carries this production tremendously and effortlessly while Gomez is strikingly fierce and unique as Amy March. McManus's performance as well is gloriously believable, authentic, and heartfelt. The March women would not be complete, of course, without Caroline Graham as Beth March and Abby Middleton as Meg March. Both Graham and Middleton are memorable adding laughter, tears, heartache, and celebration to this story. Rounding out this quality cast is Tony Lemus as Laurie, Harrison Smith as Professor Bhaer, Michael Sherman as Mr. Laurence, John Sygar as Mr. Brooke, and Michelle Bruno as Aunt March/Mrs. Kirk.

This production is a great addition to the other adaptations like it and is sure to please any fans of this classic story. Little Women is playing at NextStop Theater Company in Herndon, VA every weekend until September 25th, 2022. The show runs approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes with one 15-minute intermission. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at https://www.nextstoptheatre.org/littlewomen.





From This Author - Megan Gray

Megan Gray (she/her) is an up-and-coming theater artist currently located in the DMV area. Megan has explored many different areas of theater with experience as an actor, dramaturg, director, playw... (read more about this author)


Review: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Presented by Folger Theater at The National Building MuseumReview: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Presented by Folger Theater at The National Building Museum
July 20, 2022

What did our critic think of A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM at Folger Theater? This summer, DMV theatergoers have a wide choice of different shows to go and see. William Shakespeare's classic play A Midsummer Night's Dream questions what it means to love and to dream. With such universal themes, this play is constantly produced so, what makes this production stand out among the rest?
BWW Review: IT'S NOT A TRIP IT'S A JOURNEY at Round House TheatreBWW Review: IT'S NOT A TRIP IT'S A JOURNEY at Round House Theatre
April 26, 2022

The world premiere of Charly Evon Simpson's new play 'It's Not a Trip It's a Journey' has opened at Round House Theatre in Bethesda, MD in collaboration with the theater's first annual National Capital New Play Festival. Simpson's play, directed skillfully by Nicole A. Watson, invites audiences along on June's (Erin Margaret Pettigrew) arduous trip, or journey rather, of self-discovery as she travels with her friends from New York City to the Grand Canyon. All four friends have a purpose drawing them towards escape. Whether it be a roadside attraction or getting over an ex, all four wind up battling thoughts, feelings, experiences, and truths that they had been suppressing about their intersecting identities of being Black and femme in this country.
BWW Review: ADA AND THE ENGINE at Avant Bard TheatreBWW Review: ADA AND THE ENGINE at Avant Bard Theatre
March 11, 2022

The compelling story of Ada Lovelace is back at Avant Bard Theater after being postponed due to the pandemic for nearly two years. Ada and the Engine by Lauren Gunderson runs approximately two hours and is set in the midst of the British Industrial Revolution surrounding Ada (Dina Soltan), a young scientist/mathematician, and Charles Babbage (Matthew Pauli), her intellectual soul mate. Both Ada and Charles play a fundamental role in the creation of an “Analytical Engine”, the first resemblance of what a computer would be. While it was Charles who invented this powerful, calculating machine, it was Ada who gave it life and a soul by programming it.