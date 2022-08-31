Review: LITTLE WOMEN At Nextstop Theater Company

Little Women The Musical with book by Allan Knee, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein, and music by Jason Howland was adapted in 1999 from the 1868 novel by Louisa May Alcott of the same name. Alcott's words have sparked many unique adaptations from television specials to audio dramas, to Greta Gerwig's 2019 interpretation, to Little Women The Musical. Louisa May Alcott's classic coming-of-age story about the four March sisters has most recently arrived at NextStop Theater in Herndon, VA.

Charlotte La Nasa's direction along with Elisa Rosman's musical direction of this musical transports audiences to the modest home of the March sisters. NextStop's Little Women is candid, humble, and charming, exactly what this story needs. La Nasa's direction focuses not on bells and whistles but rather on the raw and real connection between these four sisters. Rosman's musical direction follows this same trend with a very simple orchestration of just two pianos. This production is realistic, letting audiences study the March women, their unembellished lives, and their grand dreams.

This cast as a whole is very well-rounded with 'astonishing' vocals all around. Alex De Bard as Jo March, Tori Gomez as Amy March, and Katie McManus as Marmee each steal the show and capture the audience with their multifaceted performances. De Bard carries this production tremendously and effortlessly while Gomez is strikingly fierce and unique as Amy March. McManus's performance as well is gloriously believable, authentic, and heartfelt. The March women would not be complete, of course, without Caroline Graham as Beth March and Abby Middleton as Meg March. Both Graham and Middleton are memorable adding laughter, tears, heartache, and celebration to this story. Rounding out this quality cast is Tony Lemus as Laurie, Harrison Smith as Professor Bhaer, Michael Sherman as Mr. Laurence, John Sygar as Mr. Brooke, and Michelle Bruno as Aunt March/Mrs. Kirk.

This production is a great addition to the other adaptations like it and is sure to please any fans of this classic story. Little Women is playing at NextStop Theater Company in Herndon, VA every weekend until September 25th, 2022. The show runs approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes with one 15-minute intermission. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at https://www.nextstoptheatre.org/littlewomen.