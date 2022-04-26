BWW Review: IT'S NOT A TRIP IT'S A JOURNEY at Round House Theatre

The world premiere of Charly Evon Simpson's new play 'It's Not a Trip It's a Journey' has opened at Round House Theatre in Bethesda, MD in collaboration with the theater's first annual National Capital New Play Festival. Simpson's play, directed skillfully by Nicole A. Watson, invites audiences along on June's (Erin Margaret Pettigrew) arduous trip, or journey rather, of self-discovery as she travels with her friends from New York City to the Grand Canyon. All four friends have a purpose drawing them towards escape. Whether it be a roadside attraction or getting over an ex, all four wind up battling thoughts, feelings, experiences, and truths that they had been suppressing about their intersecting identities of being Black and femme in this country.

Lawrence Moten's captivating scenic design and Watson's seamless direction challenge the audience and their preconceived notions of a play about a road trip. Their guidance allows time and space to bend and freeze throughout the show. Location becomes rather subjective as settings like a car or a hotel room are flexible. The result of this is a fierce connection between the characters, despite physical distance, allowing for an extremely intimate, intense, and fervent depiction of these characters' raw emotions and connections. This, of course, would not be possible without the introspective characterization of June (Erin Margaret Pettigrew), Rain (Afua Busia), Frankie (Cristina Pitter), and Willie (Dezi Bing). Pettigrew's performance is transformative and powerful with a bold presence on stage that commands the theater gracefully, keeping audiences in awe. This performance is one that grows more and more impressive as the story continues to unfold. Busia is extremely precise with an accomplished believability, passion, and playfulness. Pitter is a force to be reckoned with their multifaceted, hilarious, quick-witted acting, and Bing is adoringly intuitive, knowing how to give a generous performance. Leaving not one dull moment, all four performers were uniquely versatile and well-rounded.