BWW Review: Happenstance Theater's A ROSE FOR ERBENSBURG A Charming Escape

Listen, I know for a fact you're not going much of anywhere just yet, right? Time on your hands? Getting weary of the same podcasts, the same YouTube videos?

The antidote is right here - step into Happenstance Theater's dreamscape, and enjoy the lush colors and charm of their short film, "A Rose for Ergensburg." Devised by company founders Mark Jaster and Sabrina Selma Mandell, with Sharon Crissinger as its eagle-eyed cinematographer and co-author, you will encounter a world of the past-but surprisingly contemporary.

Jaster and Mandell tramp through the woods (and with Mandell's costumes, these are glorious tramps indeed) in search of their next venue. A hamlet comes into view-Ergensburg-and in anticipation of a good gig, the couple begin to rehearse their spartan two-person show.

There is a shift from the shabby poverty of buskers to a theatre of the imagination, simply but nicely decked out, as the story of Sleeping Beauty begins to take shape. (Very much a tale for our times, it turns out). And a local boy --Ellis Sims Pearson--peeks in at the rehearsal. Sadly, the gig doesn't work out, but for one idyllic, sun-splashed afternoon the buskers can dream of plying their trade, and a boy can dream of seeing a real show.

The color and sound are well-balanced here, with Eric Shimelonis' haunting score, bassoon and strings setting the scene, and Crissinger does a wonderful job of evoking a nostalgic past without getting too gauzy about it.

Happenstance now has this video available for viewing this month-treat yourself, it's a wonderful vacation for the eyes, offered by two of Maryland's treasures.

Running Time: 20 minutes.

A Rose for Ergensburg is available online; Vimeo access is $10, and can be obtained by visiting:

https://vimeo.com/ondemand/aroseforergensburg

For more fun, have a look at their library of experimental work at: www.happenstancetheater.com