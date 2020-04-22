BWW News: Mission Partners Hosts Virtual Sunday Supper and a Show Benefitting The Theatre Lab

Mission Partners, a Bethesda based social impact communications firm, will host a Virtual Sunday Supper and a Show fundraiser to benefit The Theatre Lab on Sunday, April 26. Tickets are $15 and all proceeds will support The Theatre Lab -- Washington, D.C.'s largest and most comprehensive independent, nonprofit school for the dramatic arts.

At its core, the virtual event's theme is donation meets participation in a time of social isolation. As the DC community deals with the harsh realities of COVID-19, many people are looking to connect with each other while social distancing. The Theatre Lab is known for creating fun audience experiences and will use innovative techniques to entertain and engage guests during this virtual event. Prior to the show, participants are encouraged to order dinner from their favorite small business to help expand impact across the restaurant industry.

"We look forward to sharing a meal, showcasing some terrific young artists, and creating an original choral poem with community members," said Deb Gottesman, Co-Executive Director of The Theatre Lab.

Program Overview:

6:30-7:00 PM: Find your seats: Welcome and spotlight performance

7:00-8:00 PM: Showtime: Collaborative exercise led by Theatre Lab facilitators

8:00-8:15 PM: Intermission: Clear out dishes and refresh your drink

8:15-8:30 PM: Take a bow: Celebrate our creation

"As our lives become increasingly reliant on digital connection, we hope this fundraiser will provide support for Theatre Lab programming while creating a meaningful shared experience for participants at home," said Carrie Fox, Founder and CEO of Mission Partners.

The event is family friendly and participants are encouraged to dress up from the waist up. Learn more and purchase a ticket here.

Virtual Sunday Supper and a Show: Benefitting The Theatre Lab

Sunday, April 26

6:30 PM (ET)

Purchase your ticket here

About Mission Forward

MISSION FORWARD® was launched in 2014 as Mission Partners' signature speaker series, designed to drive deeper conversations among innovative thinkers, makers and doers in social change. Building upon the speaker series, we're now taking Mission Forward to an exciting new level, inclusive of events, workshops and e-learning opportunities.

About The Theatre Lab

The Theatre Lab is Washington, D.C.'s largest and most comprehensive independent, nonprofit school for the dramatic arts. For over a quarter century, The Theatre Lab's mission is to transform lives through theatre education. We work to make the real-life benefits of theatre training accessible to all regardless of age, income, or experience level.

Through our courses, camps, and programs, The Theatre Lab enrolls over 2,600 kids, teens, and adults a year. Offerings target beginners and veteran actors alike through a wide range of classes designed to fit busy schedules-summer camps for kids, Saturday acting classes, acting or playwriting classes for rookies, public speaking for non-theatre professionals and more. For those 18 and older preparing for a theatre career, our intensive, year-long Honors Acting Conservatory is the closest thing to graduate-level training students can get without having to quit a job to attend school full-time. Read Theatre Lab At A Glance.





