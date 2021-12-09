BIRD: A SOLO SHOW is Coming to DC Arts Center

BIRD: A Solo Show is coming from NYC to DC for one night only! Part stand-up, part theatre, part memoir. Our narrator, self-identified as Bird, attempts to grapple with her past trauma, she dissociates into metaphor-sometimes to humorous effect, sometimes with heartbreaking imagery and honesty-transforming her family members into animals.

BIRD: A Solo Show will be coming to the DC Arts Center on December 17.

Tickets are $15 & $10 for students and DCAC members.

For more information visit: https://dcartscenter.org/mobile/