Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BIRD: A SOLO SHOW is Coming to DC Arts Center

pixeltracker

BIRD: A Solo Show will be coming to the DC Arts Center on December 17. 

Dec. 9, 2021  

BIRD: A SOLO SHOW is Coming to DC Arts Center

BIRD: A Solo Show is coming from NYC to DC for one night only! Part stand-up, part theatre, part memoir. Our narrator, self-identified as Bird, attempts to grapple with her past trauma, she dissociates into metaphor-sometimes to humorous effect, sometimes with heartbreaking imagery and honesty-transforming her family members into animals.

BIRD: A Solo Show will be coming to the DC Arts Center on December 17.

Tickets are $15 & $10 for students and DCAC members.

For more information visit: https://dcartscenter.org/mobile/


Related Articles View More Washington, DC Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Come From Away Plane Socks
Come From Away Plane Socks
Beetlejuice Show Art Magnet
Beetlejuice Show Art Magnet
Jesus Christ Superstar Guitar Pick Set
Jesus Christ Superstar Guitar Pick Set

More Hot Stories For You

  • Theatre Tulsa Announces Titles for Upcoming 100th Season
  • A CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes To Tulsa Performing Arts Center
  • VIDEO: First Look at DISNEY PRINCESS: THE CONCERT Ahead of Spring 2022 Tour
  • THE POLAR EXPRESS IN CONCERT Comes to Chapman Music Hall Next Month