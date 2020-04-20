Arena Stage Announces Additional Virtual Programming

Arena Stage continues to engage the community with its education program, Voices of Now, working with middle and high school students online in addition to newly added dates to its Intermission series of virtual programming.

Molly's Salons led by Arena's Artistic Director Molly Smith continues with five weeks of conversations with artists and creative firebrands including Pinterest Public Policy and Social Impact Aerica Shimizu Banks, SouthwestBID Executive Director Steve Moore, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Artistic Director Maria Manuela Goyanes and more.

The next Salon will take place April 23 at 7 p.m. with director Jackie Maxwell, Steve Moore and Arena's Executive Producer Edgar Dobie.

Choreographer Parker Esse returns with two additional virtual dance classes on Tuesdays, April 28 and May 12 at 6 p.m. Over the course of an hour, the class will include a jazz warm- up and a musical theater combination. The class is for all levels.

Arena Civil Dialogues returns on May 25 at 4 p.m. with moderator Professor Amitai Etzioni discussing how to make democracy work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Arena Stage is also actively preparing for its summer camp and musical theater training academy slated to begin in July.

More information on these programs and how to watch can be found here: https://www.arenastage.org/tickets/intermission/

Upcoming Schedule

Molly's Salon

A weekly Salon featuring artists and leaders of Arena Stage.

Molly will sit down with a variety of artists and leaders to discuss new ideas they are excited about and glimmers of hope for the future.

Molly's Salons will take place from 7-7:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 23

Jackie Maxwell, Director

Steve Moore, Executive Director, SWBID

Edgar Dobie, Arena Stage Executive Producer

Thursday, April 30

Phil LaDuca, Broadway performer and choreographer, creator and designer of LaDuca Shoes

Camille Busette, Director, Brookings Institution Race, Prosperity and Inclusion Initiative

Nicholas Rodriguez, Actor and singer

Thursday, May 7

Craig Lucas, Playwright

Ken MacDonald, Set designer

Maria Manuela Goyanes, Artistic Director, Woolly Mammoth Theatre

Thursday, May 14Jenn Sheetz, Arena Stage Properties DirectorAerica Shimizu Banks, Public Policy & Social Impact Manager, PinterestMary McBride, Singer and songwriter

Civil Dialogues

The Civil Dialogues are from 4-5:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 21Lauren Yee, PlaywrightKirk Johnson, Sant Director, Smithsonian National Museum of Natural HistoryAnita Maynard-Losh, Director of Community Engagement / Senior Artistic Advisor

Arena Stage hosts community conversations that provide an opportunity for members of the Washington, D.C., community to engage in civil discourse about social and political issues, and will demonstrate - with the goal - that people of diverse viewpoints can have fruitful dialogues with one another.

Monday, May 25

Politics in the COVID-19 Age: How to Make Democracy Work During the Pandemic.

Dance Classes

Tuesday, April 28

Tuesday, May 12

Choreographer Parker Esse (Anything Goes, Newsies) returns with toe-tapping workouts and Broadway musical theater dance combination classes. The classes are from 6-7 p.m.

Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater, under the leadership of Artistic Director Molly Smith and Executive Producer Edgar Dobie, is a national center dedicated to American voices and artists. Arena Stage produces plays of all that is passionate, profound, deep and dangerous in the American spirit, and presents diverse and ground-breaking work from some of the best artists around the country. Arena Stage is committed to commissioning and developing new plays and impacts the lives of over 10,000 students annually through its work in community engagement. Now in its seventh decade, Arena Stage serves a diverse annual audience of more than 300,000. arenastage.org [arenastage.org]





