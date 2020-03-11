Alexandra Nowakowski Presents A Concert With William Woodard At The Residence Of The Polish Ambassador

The Embassy Series in Washington, D.C. presents coloratura soprano Alexandra Nowakowski in a concert with pianist William Woodard at the Residence of The Polish Ambassador on April 7th at 7:30pm.

The intimate evening of songs and arias includes a varied program with the music of Donizetti, Viardot, Delibes, Mozart and other noteworthy composers. For Nowakowski, a young soprano of Polish heritage, the pieces by Chopin and Moniuszko are especially meaningful because of their connection to Poland. She recently noted her excitement about the event: "I hope to share my love of Polish culture and language with the audiences of DC through this recital with the Embassy Series. As a daughter of immigrants from Poland, I am deeply honored to sing at the Residence of the Polish Ambassador."

Alexandra Nowakowski is a second year Cafritz Young Artist with Washington National Opera, and D.C. area audiences have recently heard her in multiple memorable roles including the Queen of the Night in Mozart's The Magic Flute with WNO, Zerbinetta in Strauss' Ariadne auf Naxos at Wolftrap Opera and Nannetta in Falstaff with the WNO Orchestra. She will soon debut with The National Symphony under the baton of Gianandrea Noseda, and she returns to Wolftrap Opera to sing Hilde Mack in Elegy for Young Lovers this summer. William Woodard, also a Cafritz Young Artist, is a pianist/vocal coach who recently graduated from the Manhattan School of Music. During his time at MSM, he studied under the tutelage of Warren Jones with the Jensen Scholarship for Opera Accompanying.

Since its inception in1994, the Embassy Series has worked with over 200 ambassadors, hosted over 600 concerts in 73 different embassies involving more than 800 International Artists from 80 countries and over 300 artists from the D.C. area.

Full information for the April 7th performance is available at http://www.embassyseries.org/about-the-embassy-series/





