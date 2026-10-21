A CANDLELIGHT CHRISTMAS to Return for Washington Chorus 65th Season

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The Washington Chorus will celebrate its 65th anniversary season with the return of A Candlelight Christmas, one of the region's most beloved holiday musical traditions. From December 12–22, seven performances across three venues will bring together families, friends, and generations of Washington-area audiences for a festive celebration filled with glorious choral music, brass, organ, candlelight, and the shared joy of singing.

Led by TWC Artistic Director Eugene Rogers, A Candlelight Christmas combines familiar holiday carols and audience participation with extraordinary artistry and fresh musical discoveries. Now in its 16th year, the concert has become a cherished seasonal gathering for longtime attendees and newcomers alike—an opportunity to reconnect with loved ones, celebrate traditions, and experience the special magic of voices raised together.

This anniversary season, A Candlelight Christmas expands its reach with performances at Howard University's Cramton Auditorium, George Washington University's Lisner Auditorium, and the Music Center at Strathmore, offering audiences across the region more opportunities to make the concert part of their holiday celebrations.

The concerts feature TWC's acclaimed chorus alongside the National Capital Brass and Percussion Ensemble, organist Paul Byssainthe Jr., and celebrated guest artists Deborah Sternberg, Christie Dashiell, and Colleen Daly, appearing on select dates.

In a celebration of the region's vibrant choral community, TWC will also welcome guest ensembles from Howard University, Reservoir High School, and the South Loudoun Youth Chorale. These collaborations bring singers of different generations together onstage, reflecting the Chorus's longstanding commitment to artistic excellence, community connection, and nurturing the next generation of musical talent.

A special highlight of this year's program is the world premiere of a new work by composer Evelyn Simpson-Curenton, continuing TWC's tradition of championing living composers and introducing audiences to new musical voices.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 10 Days 09 Hrs 07 Min 15 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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