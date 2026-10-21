A CANDLELIGHT CHRISTMAS to Return for Washington Chorus 65th Season
The concert will feature performances at Howard University's Cramton Auditorium, George Washington University's Lisner Auditorium, and the Music Center at Strathmore.
The Washington Chorus will celebrate its 65th anniversary season with the return of A Candlelight Christmas, one of the region's most beloved holiday musical traditions. From December 12–22, seven performances across three venues will bring together families, friends, and generations of Washington-area audiences for a festive celebration filled with glorious choral music, brass, organ, candlelight, and the shared joy of singing.
Led by TWC Artistic Director Eugene Rogers, A Candlelight Christmas combines familiar holiday carols and audience participation with extraordinary artistry and fresh musical discoveries. Now in its 16th year, the concert has become a cherished seasonal gathering for longtime attendees and newcomers alike—an opportunity to reconnect with loved ones, celebrate traditions, and experience the special magic of voices raised together.
This anniversary season, A Candlelight Christmas expands its reach with performances at Howard University's Cramton Auditorium, George Washington University's Lisner Auditorium, and the Music Center at Strathmore, offering audiences across the region more opportunities to make the concert part of their holiday celebrations.
The concerts feature TWC's acclaimed chorus alongside the National Capital Brass and Percussion Ensemble, organist Paul Byssainthe Jr., and celebrated guest artists Deborah Sternberg, Christie Dashiell, and Colleen Daly, appearing on select dates.
In a celebration of the region's vibrant choral community, TWC will also welcome guest ensembles from Howard University, Reservoir High School, and the South Loudoun Youth Chorale. These collaborations bring singers of different generations together onstage, reflecting the Chorus's longstanding commitment to artistic excellence, community connection, and nurturing the next generation of musical talent.
A special highlight of this year's program is the world premiere of a new work by composer Evelyn Simpson-Curenton, continuing TWC's tradition of championing living composers and introducing audiences to new musical voices.
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