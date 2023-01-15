Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
4615 to Present Repertory Premiere of PAPER BACKS and LIFE JACKET Next Month

4615 to Present Repertory Premiere of PAPER BACKS and LIFE JACKET Next Month

Previews begin Feb 9, and opening night will be held on Feb 11.

Jan. 15, 2023  

The first production to be mounted since Founding Artistic Director Jordan Friend's departure from his leadership of the company sees a return to the repertory programming with which the company made its name.

The two plays will be performed back to back in a single evening, creating both exciting contrasts and intriguing synergy. While Willis' paper backs takes place in a shared apartment, Svich's Life Jacket is set on the ocean, The two are united, however, by an exploration of the relationship between their respective characters, and also their relationship to the world they occupy.

4615's Resident Director Stevie Zimmerman will be directing paper backs : "I have lived with this beautiful, tender story of the cyclical nature of love and art for over a year now, since it was shut down by Covid in 2021. I can't wait to get back into the rehearsal room and rediscover its subtleties and surprising depths with these two remarkable actors."

Jordan Friend returns as a guest director to helm - appropriately - the world premiere of Caridad Svich's Life Jacket. Having previously worked on Svich's work for the Housewarming Festival, Friend is both honored and excited to again tackle the playwright's remarkable language and vision. In playwright Svich's words the play is: "a tale of the ties that bind, the stuff in our lives that fray the social fabric, and how two friends weather a storm." She adds: "Life Jacket's premiere at 4615 brings one of the plays that are part of my seven-play cycle, American Psalm, to life. It's a joy to share this working class story of love and survival with audiences in Maryland (as well as DC and Virginia). At a time when so much in society feels and/or is broken, being able to share a new play that seeks to both expose societal wounds and offer spiritual healing, with humor and a dynamic approach to characters, Life Jacket is a metaphorical safety net for those without one."

Previews begin Feb 9, and opening night will be held on Feb 11.

For more information please contact paige@4615theatre.com

TICKETS/LOCATION

Performances at The Writers' Center, 4508 Walsh Street, Bethesda, MD 20815

Tickets are $20. A limited number of Pay-What-You-Can tickets are also available. They can be purchased at www.4615theatre.com/tickets

VENUE INFO

Parking/Transport/Food: The Writers' Center has metered parking across the street, which is free on Sundays. The venue is a 10-15 minute walk from the Bethesda metro stop on the Red Line. There are plenty of great dining options around the corner on Wisconsin Ave, including Persimmon, Moby Dick, and Maki Bar.

Accessibility

The front entrance of The Writer's Center features an ADA-compliant ramp.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

SHOW RUNS APPROX 2 hours including a 15 minute intermission

  • Previews Feb 9, 10
  • Opening night Feb 11 with performances Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 3pm through Feb 26

ABOUT THE COMPANY

4615 Theatre began when a group of emerging artists staged a Jacobean tragedy in multiple rooms of a suburban home. In just a few years since, the company has rapidly expanded from backyards and basements into a thriving professional theatre; a hub for both reinvigorated classics and ferociously bold new works. 4615 creates "inverted epics": large, narrative-driven stories brought to new life in an up-close setting. In 2020, the company won the John Aniello Award for Outstanding Emerging Theatre




Fords Theatre Legacy Commissions to Include Works By Cledge, Taylor and Hinge; Readings Se Photo
Ford's Theatre Legacy Commissions to Include Works By Cledge, Taylor and Hinge; Readings Set for Next Month
Ford's Theatre Society has announced its lineup and directors of new works to receive premiere readings in February 2023 as a “First Look” of the Lincoln Legacy Commissions.
Washington Concert Opera Presents Verdis Masterpiece NABUCCO Photo
Washington Concert Opera Presents Verdi's Masterpiece NABUCCO
On Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. at Lisner Auditorium, Washington Concert Opera (WCO) will present one of Verdi's first works, Nabucco, an opera that catapulted his career and is considered a masterpiece as well as the first patriotic opera of its time.
Woolly Mammoth To Host A MAMMOTH SHOWCASE: An Interdisciplinary Gathering Of Native Artist Photo
Woolly Mammoth To Host A MAMMOTH SHOWCASE: An Interdisciplinary Gathering Of Native Artists, January 29
Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company will host A Mammoth Showcase: An Interdisciplinary Gathering of Native Artists on January 29 from 6:00-10:00 p.m., to support the company's ongoing commitment to Indigenous communities. This free event is part of the wider ambitions for the national tour of Madeline Sayet's Where We Belong, with the goal that each producing partner creates and sustains long-term relationships with local Indigenous artists and communities.
THE GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LAUGHS CONTINUE is Coming to Washingtons Warner Theater in February Photo
THE GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LAUGHS CONTINUE is Coming to Washington's Warner Theater in February
Grab your best friends and head to Shady Pines! The Golden Girls are back and better than ever in a brand new stage show that's more exciting than a trip to St. Olaf. Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue arrives at Washington's Warner Theater for an exclusive limited engagement, February 23-26, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You


Ford's Theatre Legacy Commissions to Include Works By Cledge, Taylor and Hinge; Readings Set for Next MonthFord's Theatre Legacy Commissions to Include Works By Cledge, Taylor and Hinge; Readings Set for Next Month
January 14, 2023

Ford's Theatre Society has announced its lineup and directors of new works to receive premiere readings in February 2023 as a “First Look” of the Lincoln Legacy Commissions.
Centerstage Theatre Presents THE HATMAKER'S WIFE This Month
January 12, 2023

Centerstage Theatre leaps into 2023 with the third show of their season lineup; The Hatmaker’s Wife runs from January 27 - February 19, 2023. This surreal time-bending modern fable is set in a home where walls talk and words magically appear. It’s a sweet unexplainable love triangle between Hetchman (a retired hatmaker), his beloved wife, and (of course) his hat! When both the wife and hat go missing, Hetchman vows to find them. But first he needs to muster the strength to leave the comforts of his beloved armchair. 
Woolly Mammoth To Host A MAMMOTH SHOWCASE: An Interdisciplinary Gathering Of Native Artists, January 29Woolly Mammoth To Host A MAMMOTH SHOWCASE: An Interdisciplinary Gathering Of Native Artists, January 29
January 11, 2023

Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company will host A Mammoth Showcase: An Interdisciplinary Gathering of Native Artists on January 29 from 6:00-10:00 p.m., to support the company's ongoing commitment to Indigenous communities. This free event is part of the wider ambitions for the national tour of Madeline Sayet's Where We Belong, with the goal that each producing partner creates and sustains long-term relationships with local Indigenous artists and communities.
THE GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LAUGHS CONTINUE is Coming to Washington's Warner Theater in FebruaryTHE GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LAUGHS CONTINUE is Coming to Washington's Warner Theater in February
January 11, 2023

Grab your best friends and head to Shady Pines! The Golden Girls are back and better than ever in a brand new stage show that's more exciting than a trip to St. Olaf. Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue arrives at Washington's Warner Theater for an exclusive limited engagement, February 23-26, 2023.
Prologue Theatre Presents Bekah Brunstetter's THE CAKEPrologue Theatre Presents Bekah Brunstetter's THE CAKE
January 10, 2023

Prologue Theatre kicks off the new year with The Cake, written by Bekah Brunstetter ('This is Us,' 'American Gods') and directed by Aria Velz. This production, in association with NextStop Theatre Company, is a thought-provoking comedy about two brides planning their wedding, a conservative Christian baker and her husband, and the cake that forces them all to re-examine their beliefs about each other and themselves.
share