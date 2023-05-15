2nd Star Productions Presents SOMETHING ROTTEN! At The Bowie Playhouse, May 26-June 24

Something Rotten was lauded by audience members and critics alike, receiving several Best Musical nominations.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Photos: First Look at Brightman, Iglehart, McClure, Urie, and More in SPAMALOT at The Kenn Photo 1 Photos: First Look at SPAMALOT at The Kennedy Center
Video: The Company of SPAMALOT Gets Ready for the Kennedy Center Photo 2 Video: The Company of SPAMALOT Gets Ready for the Kennedy Center
Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 3 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
FUNNY GIRL, TICK, TICK… BOOM, BYE BYE BIRDIE & More Set for The Kennedy Center's 2023-24 Photo 4 FUNNY GIRL, TICK, TICK… BOOM, BYE BYE BIRDIE & More Set for The Kennedy Center's 2023-24 Theater Season

FUNNY GIRL, TICK, TICK… BOOM, BYE BYE BIRDIE & More Set for The Kennedy Center's 2023-24 Theater Season

2nd Star Productions will present the musical Something Rotten at the Bowie Playhouse (16500 White Marsh Park Drive, Bowie, MD 20715) for 14 performances from May 26 to June 24, 2023.

Created by Grammy Award-winning songwriter Wayne Kirkpatrick, and successful screenwriters Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell, Something Rotten was lauded by audience members and critics alike, receiving several Best Musical nominations.

Set in the 1590s, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as "The Bard." When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world's very first musical. But amidst the scandalous excitement of opening night, the Bottom Brothers realize that reaching the top means being true to thine own self, and all that jazz.

The production features Nathan Bowen (Nick Bottom), Kyle Eshom (Nigel Bottom), Neva Keuroglian Sullivan (Bea), Natolya Barber (Shakespeare), Marela Kay Minosa (Portia), Ryan Power (Nostradamus), Aaron Vonderharr (Brother Jeremiah), Emily L. Sergo (Lady Clapham), Ellery Rhodes (Shylock), Ajaika McLemore (Minstrel, and an ensemble including: Brian Binney, Rene "Kieth" Flores, Bryan Hargraves, Davis Wootton-Klebanoff, Alex Campbell, Rowan Campbell, Garrett Crouch, April Currey, Kirsti Bennett, Crista Drysdale, Laura Hackett, I'ola Hall, Emily Havenwitz, Wendell Holland, Stephanie Ichniowski, Josiah Killam, Stephanie Bernholz Leuschner, Eric Meadows, Sean Morton, Leigh K. Rawls, Meridian Toalepai, and Leah Wall.

Alanna Kiewe directs, with Sarah Mitchell as Music Director, Kelsey Meiklejohn Bowen and Summer Moore as Co-Choreographers. Michael Mathes and Emily Mudd produce the show, with Stage Manager Laura Fisher, Costume Design by Linda Swann, Set Design by Michael Vincent, Carpentry by Gene Valendo and Michael Mathes, Set Painting by Jane Wingard, and Props Design by Doreen Roberts.

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, and Sundays at 2pm from May 26-June 18. The final weekend's performances are Friday, June 23 at 8pm and the final performance will be Saturday, June 24 at 2pm.

Tickets are $25 ($22 for students/seniors/active military; $15 for children under 12) and are available for purchase now at Click Here. Walk-up tickets are available in person at the Bowie Playhouse for any performance that is not sold out.

2nd Star Productions produces high-quality amateur theatre in Bowie, MD, in residence at the Bowie Playhouse. We are an all-volunteer community organization that gives opportunity for study through presentation of plays and musicals. 2nd Star seeks to train actors, technicians, and other essential personnel in the theatrical arts, enhancing aesthetic and technical awareness as well as skills in their chosen area under the guidance of those in the company who are highly trained in their craft. At 2nd Star we believe that everyone deserves equal access to a full, vibrant creative life. 2nd Star seeks to be a welcoming space for all: our patrons, our volunteers, and the community. Our goal is to build a theatre community rooted in respect and opportunities for all.




RELATED STORIES - Washington, DC

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES at Shakespeare Theatre Compa Photo
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES at Shakespeare Theatre Company

Here There Are Blueberries opened last night, Thursday, May 11, at Shakespeare Theatre Company in D.C, following its critically acclaimed, sold-out world premiere at the La Jolla Playhouse. The show will move Off-Broadway as part of the New York Theater Workshop 2023/24 season. Check out photos from the opening night celebration below!

Review: HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES at Tectonic Theater Project at Shakespeare Theatres Har Photo
Review: HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES at Tectonic Theater Project at Shakespeare Theatre's Harman Hall

What did our critic think of HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES at Tectonic Theater Project @ Shakespeare Theatre's Harman Hall?

Rita Moreno and Marlene A. Malek Named 2023 Lincoln Medalists Photo
Rita Moreno and Marlene A. Malek Named 2023 Lincoln Medalists

Ford's Theatre Society will honor Rita Moreno and Marlene A. Malek at the 2023 gala performance.

5th Wall Theatres Founding Artistic Director Emeritus Carol Piersol Passes Away Photo
5th Wall Theatre's Founding Artistic Director Emeritus Carol Piersol Passes Away

5th Wall Theatre has announced the passing on May 9th, 2023, of Founding Artistic Director Emeritus Carol Piersol.


More Hot Stories For You

Library of Congress Festival of Film And Sound Announces Full Lineup of Rare Cinema and Special GuestsLibrary of Congress Festival of Film And Sound Announces Full Lineup of Rare Cinema and Special Guests
Theater J's U.S. Premiere Of ONE JEWISH BOY Is A Comedy Of Cultural DifferencesTheater J's U.S. Premiere Of ONE JEWISH BOY Is A Comedy Of Cultural Differences
2nd Star Productions Presents SOMETHING ROTTEN! At The Bowie Playhouse, May 26-June 242nd Star Productions Presents SOMETHING ROTTEN! At The Bowie Playhouse, May 26-June 24
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES at Shakespeare Theatre CompanyPhotos: Go Inside Opening Night of HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES at Shakespeare Theatre Company

Videos

Video: Watch the Trailer for PASSING STRANGE at Signature Theatre Video Video: Watch the Trailer for PASSING STRANGE at Signature Theatre
Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis' Video
Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis'
Photos/Tovah Feldshuh Celebrates 50 Years on Broadway at FUNNY GIRL Video
Photos/Tovah Feldshuh Celebrates 50 Years on Broadway at FUNNY GIRL
Halle Bailey Performs 'Part of Your World' From THE LITTLE MERMAID Video
Halle Bailey Performs 'Part of Your World' From THE LITTLE MERMAID
View all Videos

Washington, DC SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Body of a Woman as a Battlefield
ExPats Theatre (4/28-5/21)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The School for Lies
Constellation Theatre Company (4/27-5/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cyrano de Bergerac
Synetic Theater (7/14-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hadestown
The National Theatre (6/06-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nate the Great
Imagination Stage (6/21-8/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rockville Musical Theater presents "Into the Woods
F. Scott Fitzgerald Theatre (6/30-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beetlejuice
The National Theatre (5/16-5/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Findind Neil Patrick Harris
Nu Sass Productions (4/14-6/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Here There Are Blueberries
Harman Hall (5/07-5/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts (5/17-7/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You









close sound sound