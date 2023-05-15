2nd Star Productions Presents SOMETHING ROTTEN! At The Bowie Playhouse, May 26-June 24

2nd Star Productions will present the musical Something Rotten at the Bowie Playhouse (16500 White Marsh Park Drive, Bowie, MD 20715) for 14 performances from May 26 to June 24, 2023.

Created by Grammy Award-winning songwriter Wayne Kirkpatrick, and successful screenwriters Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell, Something Rotten was lauded by audience members and critics alike, receiving several Best Musical nominations.

Set in the 1590s, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as "The Bard." When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world's very first musical. But amidst the scandalous excitement of opening night, the Bottom Brothers realize that reaching the top means being true to thine own self, and all that jazz.

The production features Nathan Bowen (Nick Bottom), Kyle Eshom (Nigel Bottom), Neva Keuroglian Sullivan (Bea), Natolya Barber (Shakespeare), Marela Kay Minosa (Portia), Ryan Power (Nostradamus), Aaron Vonderharr (Brother Jeremiah), Emily L. Sergo (Lady Clapham), Ellery Rhodes (Shylock), Ajaika McLemore (Minstrel, and an ensemble including: Brian Binney, Rene "Kieth" Flores, Bryan Hargraves, Davis Wootton-Klebanoff, Alex Campbell, Rowan Campbell, Garrett Crouch, April Currey, Kirsti Bennett, Crista Drysdale, Laura Hackett, I'ola Hall, Emily Havenwitz, Wendell Holland, Stephanie Ichniowski, Josiah Killam, Stephanie Bernholz Leuschner, Eric Meadows, Sean Morton, Leigh K. Rawls, Meridian Toalepai, and Leah Wall.

Alanna Kiewe directs, with Sarah Mitchell as Music Director, Kelsey Meiklejohn Bowen and Summer Moore as Co-Choreographers. Michael Mathes and Emily Mudd produce the show, with Stage Manager Laura Fisher, Costume Design by Linda Swann, Set Design by Michael Vincent, Carpentry by Gene Valendo and Michael Mathes, Set Painting by Jane Wingard, and Props Design by Doreen Roberts.

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, and Sundays at 2pm from May 26-June 18. The final weekend's performances are Friday, June 23 at 8pm and the final performance will be Saturday, June 24 at 2pm.

Tickets are $25 ($22 for students/seniors/active military; $15 for children under 12) and are available for purchase now at Click Here. Walk-up tickets are available in person at the Bowie Playhouse for any performance that is not sold out.

2nd Star Productions produces high-quality amateur theatre in Bowie, MD, in residence at the Bowie Playhouse. We are an all-volunteer community organization that gives opportunity for study through presentation of plays and musicals. 2nd Star seeks to train actors, technicians, and other essential personnel in the theatrical arts, enhancing aesthetic and technical awareness as well as skills in their chosen area under the guidance of those in the company who are highly trained in their craft. At 2nd Star we believe that everyone deserves equal access to a full, vibrant creative life. 2nd Star seeks to be a welcoming space for all: our patrons, our volunteers, and the community. Our goal is to build a theatre community rooted in respect and opportunities for all.