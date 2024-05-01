The Washington Ballet to Host Free Performances At CityCenterDC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Join The Washington Ballet for three free performances at CityCenterDC, June 6–8 at 6:30 pm. Each evening features a unique program of classical ballet and contemporary works performed by artists of The Washington Ballet including choreography by new Artistic Director Edwaard Liang.

The Washington Ballet company dancers grace the plaza stage with a dynamic mixed-repertoire performance, closing out the company's annual Dance For All spring season in style. Dance For All is TWB's community engagement initiative that brings the joy and artistry of dance to every quadrant in Washington, DC through free performances, demonstrations, and dance classes.

Patrons are encouraged to shop, dine, and enjoy live entertainment by DC's own world class dancers who continue to expand, define, and diversify the artform in nation's capital.

Audiences will be treated to a dynamic free program showcasing the talent and versatility of TWB dancers, featuring captivating excerpts from beloved classics and vibrant contemporary pieces. This year's lineup promises to enchant and inspire, with highlights including:

Cherry Blossom (Excerpt) with choreography by Jo Kanamori & Music by Max Richter

Ghostlight (Excerpt) with choreography by Tamas Krizsa & music by Blake Neely

Tweedles Duet from ALICE (in wonderland) with choreography by Edwaard Liang & music by Oliver Peter Graber

Coloring Silent Space (Excerpt) with choreography by Jessica Lang & music by Christopher Latona

Save Your Love for Me [from Midnight Riff] (Excerpt) with choreography by Dwight Rhoden & music by Buddy Johnson

Plus, audiences will get to witness encore performances featured in TWB's season finale program Beyond Boundaries (May 22-26 at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts) including:

A Dancer's Prayer (Excerpt) with choreography by Houston Thomas; Music by Johannes Goldbach

Pas de Deux from colōrem with choreography by Chanel DaSilva; Music by Cristina Spinei

This is an extraordinary opportunity for anyone who is interested in ballet or just happens to stop by CityCenterDC to experience and enjoy the beauty of dance.

Seating is first come, first served and performance times run approximately one hour.

For additional information, please visit theirwebsite at: www.washingtonballet.org

Performances at CityCenterDC Plaza

825 10th St NW, Washington, DC 20268 (Ward 2)

June 6, 7, 8 at 6:30PM

Shop, dine, and experience The Washington Ballet in the Plaza at CityCenterDC for an evening that will feature a free and unique program of excerpts from ballet classics and energetic contemporary works including choreography by new Artistic Director Edwaard Liang.

Performances begin at 6:30PM and last approximately one hour. Admission is free and seating is first come, first served.

TWB returns to CityCenterDC this June with three FREE performances at the CityCenterDC Plaza! The Washington Ballet company dancers will light up the plaza with a mixed-rep performance to close out the The Washington Ballet's annual community engagement initiative Dance for All free performance series.

Photo credit: Jonathan Thorpe

Play Broadway Games